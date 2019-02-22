As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Share Price Declined, Nbw Capital Has Upped Position; The Boeing Co (Call) (BA) Holder Calamos Advisors Decreased Its Position by $73.82 Million as Share Value Declined

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in The Boeing Co (Call) (BA) by 84.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 198,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,100 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.43M, down from 235,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in The Boeing Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $417.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – Boeing Agrees to Acquire Parts Supplier KLX for $3.25 Billion; 14/03/2018 – President Donald Trump said Boeing’s F-18 is “his favorite plane” and called it “a work of art.”; 04/04/2018 – BOEING, JET AIRWAYS ANNOUNCE ORDER FOR 75 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Missile Defense Agency budget boosted to $11.5 bln; 20/03/2018 – BOEING – CO, SKYUP AIRLINES FINALIZED FIRM ORDER FOR FIVE 737 MAX AIRPLANES VALUED AT $624 MILLION AT LIST PRICES; 03/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS $313M AMENDMENT TO CANADA CHINOOKS CONTRACT; 10/05/2018 – SpaceX halts countdown of first commercial launch of updated Falcon 9 rocket in Florida; 13/03/2018 – BOEING COMMERCIAL CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO STUDY POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET JET, NO DECISION YET; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Boeing considers turning used 777 passenger jets into cargo planes- Bloomberg; 10/05/2018 – SPACEX POSTPONES FLORIDA LAUNCH OF FIRST COMMERCIAL FLIGHT OF UPDATED FALCON 9 ROCKET FOR AT LEAST 24 HOURS, DUE TO TECHNICAL GLITCH -LIVE WEBCAST

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) by 10.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 2,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,239 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.39M, up from 21,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $304.51. About 1.04 million shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has declined 5.10% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q Business Segment Operating Profit $1.31B; 16/05/2018 – Sikorsky Begins CH-53 King Stallion Heavy Lift Helicopter Deliveries to the U.S. Marine Corps; 23/03/2018 – Boeing loses case against Denmark over fighter jet purchase; 04/04/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to tour Lockheed Martin California complex this week; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Asks Pentagon to Pay More Now to Save More Later on F-35 Jets; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO: Too soon to know tariffs’ impact, but supply base ‘critically important’; 12/04/2018 – F-35 Completes Most Comprehensive Flight Test Program in Aviation History; 26/04/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards Celebrates Handover of HMNZS Te Kaha; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs $4.75 bln deal for U.S. Patriot missile system facing Russia; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin is one of several legacy companies working to be a part of future Mars missions

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 selling transactions for $53.53 million activity. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50M was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83 million on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 12,637 shares valued at $5.03 million was sold by McAllister Kevin G. $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. 5,000 shares were sold by Sands Diana L, worth $1.75M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 590 are owned by North Point Managers Corp Oh. Naples Global Advsrs Limited Com reported 2.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Acadian Asset Management Limited Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,578 shares. 665,855 are held by State Of Wisconsin Board. Gemmer Asset Lc holds 0.07% or 575 shares in its portfolio. Intl Investors reported 4.85M shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Proffitt And Goodson owns 7 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 23,102 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 532,010 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0.02% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 13,789 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.21% or 83,258 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prtn holds 0.44% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 131,027 shares. 10,043 are owned by Bartlett & Limited Liability. Heritage Wealth Advsr owns 951 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. West Chester Advisors has invested 0.68% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $18.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archer (NYSE:ADM) by 17,667 shares to 93,640 shares, valued at $4.71M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twenty (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 7,067 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,763 shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY).

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00 million and $371.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 12,671 shares to 35,787 shares, valued at $1.99M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S & P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 4,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,599 shares, and cut its stake in Ubs Alerian Mlp/ Mlpi (MLPI).

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $7.76 million activity. Shares for $2.00 million were sold by Ambrose Richard F. On Thursday, February 7 Evans Michele A sold $2.30M worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 7,690 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold LMT shares while 373 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 362 raised stakes. 214.43 million shares or 0.52% less from 215.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Korea Investment has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 22,889 were accumulated by Kings Point Cap. Moreover, Highvista Strategies Ltd Company has 0.1% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 600 shares. 17,034 are held by Bridgewater Associate L P. Gam Ag invested in 0.67% or 53,337 shares. Crestwood Group Limited Company owns 1.9% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 78,400 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Llc invested 0.02% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Liability accumulated 4,793 shares. First Manhattan invested in 7,806 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Penobscot Inv Management Co holds 0.53% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 7,095 shares. Narwhal Capital holds 13,264 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Putnam Investments Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 94,091 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 95,577 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Wms Prtn Limited Com owns 0.04% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1,142 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co holds 0.01% or 5,461 shares.

