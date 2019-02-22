As Marcus Com (MCS) Valuation Rose, Sg Americas Securities Raised Position; Union Pacific (UNP) Stake Has Lifted by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Marcus Corp Com (MCS) by 354.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 28,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.37% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 36,140 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.52M, up from 7,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Marcus Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $41.4. About 362,003 shares traded or 65.85% up from the average. The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) has risen 47.99% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MCS News: 11/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation to Webcast May 8, 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 22/05/2018 – Marcus Corp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marcus Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCS); 26/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation Reports Record Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El; 26/04/2018 – MARCUS CORP 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 34C; 11/04/2018 – The Marcus Corporation to Webcast May 8, 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Marcus Corp 1Q Rev $168.2M; 10/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Appoints Carl Dees as Vice President of Operations; 02/04/2018 – Marcus Corp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 8.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc bought 4,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,456 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.22M, up from 46,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $170.17. About 3.06 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 12/03/2018 – Kansas Transportation Infrastructure Receives $113 million Boost from Union Pacific; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 511 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 371 raised stakes. 541.33 million shares or 2.42% less from 554.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Union Pacific to cut jobs – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union Pacific Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on January 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) – Q4 Earnings Preview For Union Pacific – Benzinga” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Union Pacific: You Can’t Stop A Train – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks That The Smart Money Likes – Investorplace.com” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $4.56 million activity. The insider KNIGHT ROBERT M JR sold 20,000 shares worth $3.28 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.55 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 9 investors sold MCS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 17.48 million shares or 4.26% more from 16.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $73.51 million activity. $138,420 worth of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) was sold by OLSON BRUCE J. On Monday, September 10 Marcus Gregory S sold $3.66M worth of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) or 89,093 shares. On Friday, August 31 RODRIGUEZ ROLANDO B sold $423,876 worth of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) or 10,450 shares. $68.71 million worth of stock was sold by VSS-Southern Holdings LLC on Wednesday, February 6. KISSINGER THOMAS F had sold 2,850 shares worth $121,777.

More notable recent The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Intercontinental rebrand Saint Kate names Scott Sloan general manager – Milwaukee Business Journal” on January 31, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “Marcus (MCS) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Zacks.com” published on February 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Walmart, Samsung And CAGNY – Seeking Alpha” on February 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Marcus Corporation (MCS) Prices 1.5M Common Stock Offering by Shareholder at $40.25/Share – StreetInsider.com” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. box office down 16% in January – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 06, 2019.