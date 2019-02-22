As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Declined, Lodestar Investment Counsel Lowered Its Stake; New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) Holder American National Insurance Company Lowered Its Holding as Valuation Declined

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) by 92.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 122,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,100 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $105,000, down from 132,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in New York Community Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.24. About 4.66M shares traded. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has declined 27.02% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.02% the S&P500. Some Historical NYCB News: 22/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora to Speak at Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms New York Community’s Ratings at ‘BBB+’/’F2’; Outlook Revised to Negative; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY 1Q EPS 20C, EST. 20C; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 23/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEW YORK COMMUNITY AT ‘BBB+’/’F2’; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora To Speak At Barclays Investor Confere; 18/04/2018 – AHRC Nassau And New York Community Bank Team Up To Increase Financial Literacy For Adults With Intellectual Disabilities; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 20/04/2018 – DJ New York Community Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NYCB)

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 3.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc sold 16,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 394,272 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $45.09M, down from 410,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $839.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $109.41. About 14,082 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Executive Vice President Terry Myerson to Leave Company; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India after complaint -documents; 11/04/2018 – MSFT BEGINS NEW EU PARENTAL VERIFICATIONS FOR CHILDREN ACCOUNTS; 23/04/2018 – Slync Appoints Former DHL Global Forwarding Latin America CEO Samuel Israel to Advisory Board; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE; 17/04/2018 – Momentum to Unveil Mobility App, Portal Enhancements and More at Channel Partners

More notable recent New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Look For Value In 2019 With New York Community Bancorp – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ignore The Rating Downgrade And Buy This Bank – Seeking Alpha” published on October 29, 2018, Fool.com published: “Is New York Community Bancorp a Buy? – Motley Fool” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New York Community Bancorp plans $300M stock buyback – Seeking Alpha” published on October 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NYCB: The Bear Case Is Dead – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold NYCB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 320.67 million shares or 4.14% more from 307.94 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 3.27 million were reported by Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Co. Schwab Charles Investment Management invested in 2.11M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Numerixs Investment Technologies Incorporated holds 4,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Lc holds 195,018 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of America Corp De reported 2.01 million shares. Liberty Mutual Grp Inc Asset owns 97,653 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,525 shares. Us Bank De holds 0% or 42,772 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth invested 0.01% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Alps owns 54,847 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 0% or 43,111 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Grp Incorporated invested in 57,449 shares. Mondrian Ptnrs, United Kingdom-based fund reported 6.00M shares. Lpl Ltd Liability holds 0% or 120,278 shares in its portfolio. Crawford Investment Counsel owns 14,670 shares.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $82.43 million activity. Hogan Kathleen T sold $4.45 million worth of stock. BROD FRANK H sold $214,363 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. Nadella Satya sold $21.70M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, October 26. 118,000 shares valued at $13.09 million were sold by Hood Amy on Friday, August 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Altimeter LP has 1.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 95,066 are held by Toth Finance Advisory Corporation. Cordasco Fincl reported 0.63% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Winslow Evans And Crocker has 2.35% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 67,626 shares. Marsico Ltd Liability reported 248,257 shares. Camarda Fin Limited Com owns 8,862 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Bristol John W And Company New York has 999,016 shares. Freestone Cap Hldgs Ltd Liability stated it has 102,862 shares. Graham Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Puzo Michael J has invested 3.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 15,761 were reported by Ashford Capital Management Inc. Marvin And Palmer Assocs invested in 51,710 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1.39 million shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 242.25M shares. Hite Hedge Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,200 shares.