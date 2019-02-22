As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Declined, Holder Ftb Advisors Has Trimmed Stake by $443,352; Cadence Capital Management Stake in Conocophillips (COP) Cut as Share Price Declined

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 2,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,548 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.34M, down from 142,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $839.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $109.41. About 18,333 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT PARTNER TO OFFER IOT SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESSES; 08/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Upgrades IRU 600 Microwave Platform; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q TAX RATE ABOUT 16%; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program; 10/03/2018 – NYT: Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 28/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft retiring Redstone codename later this year for upcoming Windows 10 releases, new codename format; 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365; 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 10.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 8,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,066 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.42 million, down from 78,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $70.24. About 5.98M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has risen 29.01% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.01% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $1.75 B of Debt Securities; 10/05/2018 – Conoco says to maintain legal actions until PDVSA pays $2 bln award; 08/05/2018 – STATE-RUN PDVSA DIVERTED FROM CURACAO TO VENEZUELA A TANKER BRINGING IMPORTED CRUDE -SHIPPER, REUTERS DATA; 13/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $59; 28/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offer; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS PREPARING TO LAUNCH SALE OF NORTH SEA ASSETS; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: International Arbitration Tribunal Rules ConocoPhillips Owed $2.04 B in Its Dispute With PDVSA; 23/05/2018 – COURT IN ARUBA LIFTS CONOCOPHILLIPS SEIZURES AFFECTING TWO CITGO PETROLEUM CRUDE, FUEL CARGOES; 27/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips’ Outlook Brightens with $5.5 Billion in Spending for 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Tops Profit Estimates — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Roberts Glore And Incorporated Il stated it has 53,526 shares or 3.51% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial has invested 2.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Soros Fund Management Lc has 1.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 482,500 shares. Elm Limited Liability has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cap Ca stated it has 111,534 shares or 1.67% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 44,845 shares. Boston Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 70,713 shares. Regent Investment Lc stated it has 1.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Horan Capital Management has invested 5.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Callahan Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 157,461 shares or 3.34% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdg reported 3.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Exchange Capital holds 1.85% or 55,743 shares. Northern Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 64,809 shares or 1.7% of the stock. M&R Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.9% or 76,063 shares. Clarkston Prtn Limited Liability Com invested 1.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) by 9,147 shares to 65,989 shares, valued at $6.24 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell Midcap Value E (IWS) by 10,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,524 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $82.43 million activity. Shares for $2.15M were sold by BROD FRANK H on Wednesday, October 31. 36,500 shares valued at $4.06M were sold by Hogan Kathleen T on Thursday, November 8. Nadella Satya also sold $21.70 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares. Hood Amy sold $13.09 million worth of stock.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.34 million activity. Shares for $4.27M were sold by Wallette Don E Jr. on Wednesday, August 22. $11.54M worth of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) shares were sold by Lance Ryan Michael. $3.62M worth of stock was sold by KELLY JANET LANGFORD on Wednesday, August 22.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $1.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 3,481 shares to 60,940 shares, valued at $9.29 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 30,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT).