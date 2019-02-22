As Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Value Declined, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Lowered Its Stake; Page Arthur B Holding In United Technologies (UTX) Was Has Lifted

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 50% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.33 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.97. About 850,663 shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 22.23% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY MS.N EXPECTS MARKET ENVIRONMENT TO BE LESS “CONDUCIVE” THROUGH REST OF 2018 -CFO; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces Amazon Alexa Skills – Offering Original Content and Market Insights Via Easy Voice Command; 13/03/2018 – COUPA SOFTWARE INC COUP.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $42; 16/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Says Oil Price Needs to Rise to Spur Investment (Video); 14/05/2018 – Global banks signal pragmatism over EU access after Brexit; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – QTRLY SALES AND TRADING NET REVENUES OF $4.4 BLN INCREASED FROM $3.5 BLN A YEAR AGO; 26/03/2018 – Global Equity Offerings Rise 16% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 25/04/2018 – GHANA YIELDS MAY FALL UP TO 800BPS IN 3 YEARS: MORGAN STANLEY; 08/05/2018 – LA QUINTA HOLDINGS INC LQ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 29/05/2018 – REG-MORGAN STANLEY B.V. Early Repurchase(s)

Page Arthur B increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 21.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 3,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,020 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.52 million, up from 14,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $127.33. About 284,513 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 07/03/2018 – U.S. F-35 fighter modernization could cost $16 bln through 2024; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Tops Estimates — Earnings Review; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING CONFIRMS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES STAKE IN 1Q 13F; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Requests Federal Funding for Communications R&D; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – CO, INVESCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN COLLECTION AT UTC IN LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA; 17/04/2018 – Florida Governor: Gov. Scott: United Technologies Creates 480 Jobs in Palm Beach County, Opens New UTC Center for Intelligent; 04/05/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS APPROVE WITH CONDITIONS U.S. AEROSPACE GROUP UTC’S UTX.N $23 BLN BID FOR ROCKWELL COLLINS COL.N; 22/05/2018 – UTX: INTERESTED IN POTENTIAL SOLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA; 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 45 investors sold MS shares while 302 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 262 raised stakes. 1.43 billion shares or 0.80% less from 1.44 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Comml Bank has invested 0.04% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Bp Plc accumulated 164,000 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.33% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Lipe Dalton has 39,421 shares. 4.31M were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc. Pitcairn has invested 0.08% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Fin Counselors reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset has invested 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Horrell Management owns 0.01% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 583 shares. 3,654 were accumulated by Sun Life Financial Inc. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 1.43 million shares. Department Mb Comml Bank N A invested in 472 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 15,666 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 0.02% or 712 shares. 62,000 are held by Stelac Advisory Svcs Limited Co.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98 million and $137.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 6,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $7.22M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 150,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (Put) (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. Shares for $104,916 were sold by Bailey Robert J.. Shares for $1.25 million were sold by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14.

Page Arthur B, which manages about $118.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7,505 shares to 3,945 shares, valued at $305,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

