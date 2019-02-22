As Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Stock Price Declined, Whitebox Advisors Has Upped by $1.48 Million Its Holding; Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stock Value Rose While Douglass Winthrop Advisors Decreased Its Position

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 103.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 247,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 52.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 486,984 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.00 million, up from 239,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.42% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $3.14. About 13.80M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 54.44% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q RESULTS INCL. 2C CHARGES, 15C TAX EXPENSE; 08/05/2018 – Nabors Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss $144.2M; 09/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Offerings of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 20.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 12,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 48,285 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.54 million, down from 60,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $75.14. About 5.61M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 29.68% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Investigational Tendyne Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes in Global Study; 28/03/2018 – Abbott is taking its partnership with a diabetes care start-up one step further; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK W/ TEXAS LEGISLATURE TO FIND SOLUTIONS; 09/04/2018 – Books: `Berenice Abbott’ Captures a Large and Star-Studded Life; 17/04/2018 – FDA: ABT IMPLANTABLE CARDIAC DEVICES FIRMWARE UPDATE AVAILABLE; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – MITRACLIP SYSTEM IS APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR TREATMENT OF BOTH SEVERE DEGENERATIVE MITRAL REGURGITATION AND FMR HEART DISEASES; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF MASTER SERIES HEART VALVE TO ST JUDE MEDICAL; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WORKING TO ENSURE CRIME IS PROSECUTED APPROPRIATELY; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT – TRIAL WILL ASSESS IF STENT PROCEDURES GUIDED BY HIGH-RESOLUTION IMAGING RESULT IN LARGER VESSEL DIAMETERS; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln

Since November 1, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.57 million activity. Kotts John P also bought $561,354 worth of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) on Tuesday, November 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.93, from 2.09 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 29 investors sold NBR shares while 78 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 308.02 million shares or 6.70% less from 330.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 462,001 shares. Moreover, Janney Cap Management has 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 10,188 shares. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 22,400 shares. Raymond James Fin Service Advsr reported 186,534 shares. The New York-based Prelude Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Moreover, Axa has 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 48,400 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt Limited invested 0.02% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Dorsey And Whitney Ltd Company reported 15,651 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtn Management Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 49,363 shares. Liberty Mutual Gru Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 70,179 shares in its portfolio. Kennedy, a Missouri-based fund reported 2.70M shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus, Australia-based fund reported 216,131 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 227,290 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 486,984 are held by Whitebox Advisors Limited Com. Moreover, Teton Advisors has 0.02% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 38,402 shares.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:PARR) by 750,412 shares to 3.16M shares, valued at $64.42M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 153,243 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,035 shares, and cut its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 insider sales for $36.98 million activity. On Friday, September 28 the insider Salvadori Daniel Gesua Sive sold $366,957. WHITE MILES D also sold $10.30M worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Wednesday, November 28. Watkin Jared sold $4.62 million worth of stock. On Friday, September 28 Bracken Sharon J sold $127,044 worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 1,732 shares. Blaser Brian J had sold 58,200 shares worth $4.00M. 9,097 shares were sold by LANE ANDREW H, worth $610,513 on Wednesday, August 29.