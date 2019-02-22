As Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Rose, Shareholder Smith Moore & Company Raised Its Position; Dudley & Shanley Lowered Its Stake in Hanesbrands (HBI) as Market Value Declined

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) by 1.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 26,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.44 million shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.61 million, down from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.14. About 4.04 million shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 27.36% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.36% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $6.72 BLN TO $6.82 BLN; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY; 25/04/2018 – Hanesbrands Partners With National Park Service for Five-Year Deal; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate 16%

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 108.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 2,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.15% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4,763 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $798,000, up from 2,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $186.56. About 2.07M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 15.44% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $528.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp. (NYSE:WAB) by 218,500 shares to 246,110 shares, valued at $25.81M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 195,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,422 shares, and has risen its stake in Adamas Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.8 in 2018Q2.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 4 sales for $231,549 activity. On Wednesday, December 12 the insider Upchurch W Howard Jr sold $602,711. On Monday, November 5 the insider JOHNSON JOIA M sold $330,322. Mathews Jessica Tuchman sold $34,982 worth of stock or 2,115 shares. The insider NELSON RONALD L bought $296,600. $147,340 worth of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) shares were bought by Hytinen Barry.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.06 in 2018Q2.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $22.29 million activity. On Wednesday, October 10 CUTLER PAUL I sold $1.93M worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 11,016 shares. Sieving Charles E had sold 19,731 shares worth $3.55M on Monday, November 19. $3.25 million worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) was sold by ROBO JAMES L on Thursday, December 6. On Wednesday, August 22 the insider Silagy Eric E sold $2.92M. Pimentel Armando Jr sold $6.39 million worth of stock. Another trade for 8,035 shares valued at $1.39M was made by Kelliher Joseph T on Monday, September 17.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66 million and $438.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Express Scripts Hldg Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 6,259 shares to 6,455 shares, valued at $613,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.