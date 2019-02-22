As Nrg Energy (NRG) Share Price Rose, Whitebox Advisors Upped Its Position by $302,142; State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Trimmed Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake by $135.54 Million as Shares Declined

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 16.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 8,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.12% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 59,158 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.21M, up from 50,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $42.46. About 3.72 million shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 46.38% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Rev $2.42B; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -APPOINTMENT OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS: MATTHEW CARTER AND HEATHER COX; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy FirstEnergy, Sell NRG Energy in Utilities: 13F; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY – ON MARCH 22, ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT WITH NRG, PROVIDING FOR DIRECT NEGOTIATION BY NRG WITH THIRD-PARTY PURCHASER OF CANAL 3; 09/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY TO CLOSE THREE NATGAS POWER PLANTS IN CALIFORNIA; 18/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 2nd time since Apr-2017. (published 31-Jan); 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY-ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT DEAL TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LOANS, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF TRANCHE A ACCEPTING LENDER TO JUNE 30, 2021; 21/05/2018 – NRG Energy Expects to Grant Initial Purchasers 30-Day Option to Buy Up to Additional $75M of Notes; 20/04/2018 – DJ NRG Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRG); 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181056: NRG Energy, Inc.; BlueGreen Holding, LLC

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 41.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 1.76M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.45M shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $189.12M, down from 4.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $65.55. About 5.61 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 7.19% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Gilead Sciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GILD); 27/04/2018 – Gilead’s Biktarvy Gets Positive Recommendation in Europe; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – U.S. FDA HAS APPROVED ONCE-DAILY ORAL TRUVADA TO REDUCE RISK OF SEXUALLY ACQUIRED HIV-1 IN AT-RISK ADOLESCENTS; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names Andrew Cheng Chief Medical Officer; 25/04/2018 – U.S. court upholds dismissal of $200 million Merck verdict against Gilead; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Stockholders Vote Against Shareholder Proposal on Independent Chair; 13/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 2%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 3%; 21/05/2018 – FYI, $GILD offered us a statement in response to the ASCO abstract on the 4-1BB vs CD28 matchup study; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate); 23/05/2018 – Startup Headed by Gilead Ex-Partner Lures Away Its Top Scientist

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NYSEMKT:NOG) by 1.17 million shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $5.50 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,985 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

