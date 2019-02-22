As Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Van Den Berg Management I Has Increased Holding; Ritchie Bros (RBA) Market Valuation Declined While Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Trimmed by $48.50 Million Its Stake

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros (RBA) by 31.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 1.05 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.32 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $108.05 million, down from 3.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Ritchie Bros for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $36.52. About 237,760 shares traded. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 19.46% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – RITCHIE BROS. SELLS €35+ MILLION OF EQUIPMENT IN MOERDIJK, NLD AUCTION; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAID TO CONSIDER RITCHIE AS INVESTMENT BANK HEAD; 10/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reports on voting results from the 2018 annual and special meeting of shareholders; 08/04/2018 – DB SPVY BOARD IS SAID TO CONSIDER VON ROHR, RITCHIE AS DEPUTIES; 05/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank’s Ritchie Is Said to Weigh Leaving Firm This Year; 06/03/2018 – Heat Magazine: EXCLUSIVE: Charlotte Crosby opens up about Joshua Ritchie romance; 17/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – RITCHIE BROS. SELLS US$44+ MILLION OF EQUIPMENT IN FORT WORTH, TX AUCTION; 10/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros 1Q Rev $260.2M; 10/05/2018 – RITCHIE BROS 1Q REV. $260.2M, EST. $154.3M; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 39.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 37,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,420 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.25 million, up from 93,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $13.89. About 3.25 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 41.72% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY MARCH AVG. DRILLING RIGS 172 :PTEN US; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A COMMITTED SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT PERMITS BORROWINGS OF UP TO $600 MLN; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY REPORTS $600M CREDIT PACT; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Rev $809.2M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – EXPECT AN AVERAGE OF 75 RIGS OPERATING UNDER TERM CONTRACTS DURING 12 MONTHS ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – CAPEX BUDGET FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $675 MLN; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36 billion and $3.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Infosys Adr (NYSE:INFY) by 1.05M shares to 3.45M shares, valued at $35.13 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Outfront Media by 42,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Aac (Usa) (NYSE:AAC).

Analysts await Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 38.46% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.26 per share. RBA’s profit will be $39.13 million for 25.36 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $939.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 58,519 shares to 444,493 shares, valued at $23.36M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 357,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 988,593 shares, and cut its stake in Atkore Intl Group Inc.