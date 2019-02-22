As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Market Valuation Rose, Zeke Capital Advisors Has Boosted Holding by $1.92 Million; As Entercom Communications (ETM) Stock Value Declined, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Boosted Holding by $350,000

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 100% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $790,000, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.61. About 950,953 shares traded or 1.62% up from the average. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 42.23% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 08/03/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.16; 15/05/2018 – Aristeia Capital LLC Exits Position in Entercom Comms; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q EPS $2.62; 03/05/2018 – United States Traffic Network Signs New Agreement with Entercom Communications Corp; 16/05/2018 – Entercom Comms Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Adj EPS 0c; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q Net $232.4M; 14/03/2018 – Philly.com: Radio giant Entercom looking to move HQ from Bala Cynwyd to Philly waterfront

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 219.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 23,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 34,483 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.81M, up from 10,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $85.58. About 5.89 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 13 investors sold ETM shares while 49 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 117.35 million shares or 1.12% more from 116.05 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Raymond James & Assocs invested in 725,771 shares or 0.01% of the stock. National Bank Of America De has 62,579 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 41,910 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 3.33 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 60,799 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 78,700 were accumulated by Teton. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 14,613 shares. 10,149 were reported by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Investure Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.91% or 2.77 million shares. Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 20,000 shares. Sei Invests owns 49,440 shares. Numerixs Investment stated it has 3,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rbf Cap Llc has invested 0.01% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Advisory Lc holds 189 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Gru Ltd holds 21,816 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $586.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 10,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $470,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epr Pptys (NYSE:EPR) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,000 shares, and cut its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI).

Since November 7, 2018, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $9.41 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 60 investors sold PM shares while 516 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 0.45% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon accumulated 0.36% or 16.99 million shares. Goelzer Invest Incorporated reported 2,504 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.05% or 6,720 shares. Parametric Port Associate Lc has invested 0.29% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). C M Bidwell & Associates Limited holds 0.02% or 214 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.52% stake. Cornerstone Cap has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Benin accumulated 0.15% or 4,456 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel reported 0.79% stake. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.61% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). First Comml Bank Of Omaha stated it has 13,954 shares. State Street reported 58.15M shares. Torch Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.17% or 3,425 shares. Lau Assoc Lc has 0.4% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 8,690 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 481,833 shares.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12,204 shares to 98,609 shares, valued at $22.26 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 217,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,902 shares, and cut its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd.