As Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Stock Declined, Anderson Hoagland & Co Has Lowered Position by $572,660; Ppl Com (PPL) Holder Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Lifted Holding by $978,228

Anderson Hoagland & Co decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 22.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co sold 4,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,540 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.99 million, down from 18,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $124.91. About 2.27M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 13.36% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 13/04/2018 – PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience; 23/05/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 24/05/2018 – Denver Biz Journal: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 29/05/2018 – Solebury Trout Launches Corporate Communications Capabilities For Life Sciences Clients; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc increased its stake in Ppl Corp Com (PPL) by 65.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc bought 33,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.26% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 85,591 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.50 million, up from 51,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $31.42. About 3.49 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has declined 12.08% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 08/05/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPS 5.53 BLN RUPEES VS 5.62 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.40; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corp Supportive of Ofgem Decision to Forgo Mid-Period Review; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp 55 Million Share Offering Priced at $27 Each; 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B

Another recent and important PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “PPL Corporation 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 15, 2019.

