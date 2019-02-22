As Range Res (RRC) Share Value Declined, Holder Broadview Advisors Has Trimmed Position; As Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) Market Valuation Declined, Agf Investments Trimmed Its Position

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) by 3.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 117,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.04M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $54.30M, down from 3.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Manulife Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.8. About 1.76M shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 28.60% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 27/04/2018 – MANULIFE HOLDINGS BHD MNLF.KL – ANNOUNCES FIRST AND FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 8.0 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY END 31 DEC 2017; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST MANU.Sl – TO BUY PROPERTY IN WASHINGTON, D.C. AND ATLANTA FOR US$387.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS SAYS WILL TERMINATE OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND ON OR ABOUT JUNE 29, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial: Debentures’ Interest at 3.317% Until 2023, and Thereafter at Rate of 0.78% Over 3-Month Canadian Dollar Offered Rate; 07/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP – DEBENTURES MATURE ON MAY 9, 2028; 15/05/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT LAUNCHES PREFERENTIAL OFFERING FOR $197.2M; 07/05/2018 – Manulife announces Subordinated Green Bond issue; 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MANULIFE FINL CORP’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/05/2018 – Italy Benefits Massively From ECB Bond Buying, Says Manulife’s Greene (Video); 07/05/2018 – Manulife to Issue C$600M of 3.317% Bonds Due 2028

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 19.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 78,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 315,950 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.37M, down from 394,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $10.83. About 5.13M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 17.18% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS HAS MULTIPLE ASSET SALES UNDERWAY; 24/05/2018 – Range Resources Rises on Production Milestone; Plus500 Plans to Move to London Main Market; 17/05/2018 – Range Resources at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT – ALSO INDICATED INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST ADVISORY VOTE TO APPROVE EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN LETTER TO DIRECTOR OF RANGE’S BOARD; 23/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Informal Comments on Amendments to LP-Gas Safety Rules; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 16/04/2018 – Range Announces Credit Facility Renewal and Extension; 12/04/2018 – Range Resources: Dennis Degner, SVP of Operations, Will Continue to Oversee Marcellus and North Louisiana Divisions; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INFORMED BY OPERATOR OF AN INCIDENT AT PERLAK OILFIELD IN INDONESIA; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $586.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) by 22,950 shares to 604,353 shares, valued at $14.03 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marvell Techology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 97,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold RRC shares while 124 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 239.31 million shares or 1.82% less from 243.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 339,781 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. American Grp has 0.03% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 536,729 shares. Bp Public Limited Liability Com accumulated 26,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ally Financial reported 200,000 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Snow Cap Mngmt Lp holds 2.71% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 3.33 million shares. Financial Architects Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Essex Investment Mngmt Limited Liability reported 62,107 shares. Stifel Fin Corp holds 340,144 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 13,391 are owned by Us Financial Bank De. Castleark Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 99,800 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). 11,500 are held by Caxton Associate L P. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Susquehanna International Gp Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 415,033 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 0% stake.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $7,197 activity.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. RRC’s profit will be $46.54M for 14.25 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.92% negative EPS growth.

