As Resmed (RMD) Shares Rose, Shareholder Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Has Raised Holding; Augustine Asset Management Has Trimmed Position in Nike (NKE) as Share Value Declined

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Resmed Inc (RMD) by 913.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 21,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 23,300 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.69M, up from 2,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Resmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $100.1. About 966,583 shares traded. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 31.63% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 26/04/2018 – RESMED 3Q REV. $591.6M, EST. $574.6M; 19/04/2018 – RESMED SAYS ON APRIL 17, 2018 (‘CLOSING DATE’), CO ENTERED CERTAIN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF CLOSING DATE – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited vs ResMed Limited | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018; 26/04/2018 – ResMed 3Q Adj EPS 92c; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Lifted 19% to A$14.36/Share by Morgans; 29/05/2018 – ResMed: Transaction Will Not Be Material to ResMed’s Consolidated Fincl Results; 26/04/2018 – RESMED 3Q ADJ. EPS $0.92, EST. $0.84; 19/04/2018 – RESMED INC – AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF $800 MLN; 22/04/2018 – Resmed Target Price Lifted 7.6% to A$99.50/Share by Morgan Stanley; 27/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.AX : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO A$12.75 FROM A$11.95; RATING NEUTRAL

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 26.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 13,438 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,643 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.19 million, down from 51,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $83.95. About 8.58M shares traded or 17.79% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Top Nike executives’ departures reflect a cultural issue of workplace misconduct, says Pro4ma’s Dunn; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS “BECAME AWARE OF SOME BEHAVIORAL ISSUES THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH NIKE’S VALUES OF INCLUSIVITY, RESPECT AND EMPOWERMENT” – CONF. CALL; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace Behavior Complaints; 16/03/2018 – Jayme Martin, vice present and general manager of global categories for Nike, has been ousted from the company effective immediately; 16/03/2018 – Pro4ma founder and CEO Liz Dunn says the sudden departure of two top Nike executives is indicative of a cultural problem of workplace misconduct; 27/03/2018 – NFL, NIKE ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION FOR ON-FIELD RIGHTS; 16/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Nike president Trevor Edwards departs as claims arise about improper behavior; 28/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas scores against Nike in World Cup deals; 15/05/2018 – AmericnStatesman: Trae Young being courted by Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and….Puma?

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 17 investors sold RMD shares while 131 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 89.08 million shares or 0.07% more from 89.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.15% of its portfolio in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) for 115,200 shares. Inv Serv Of America invested 2.71% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Swiss Comml Bank invested 0.06% of its portfolio in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Advsrs Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.06% or 33,375 shares in its portfolio. American & Mngmt reported 13,615 shares. Next Fincl Grp reported 0.01% stake. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 1.34M shares. Franklin Res holds 94,264 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 36,722 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 24,675 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 2,290 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Natixis reported 16,559 shares. Kansas-based Ima Wealth has invested 0% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). First Hawaiian Bank owns 1,746 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $43.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 95,900 shares to 19,790 shares, valued at $553,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 28,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.35 million shares, and cut its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 28 selling transactions for $8.93 million activity. On Monday, September 17 the insider Sandercock Brett sold $228,600. The insider Farrell Michael J. sold 6,651 shares worth $756,551. $435,279 worth of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) was sold by Douglas Robert Andrew on Thursday, November 15. Hollingshead James sold $63,558 worth of stock. McHale Richard sold $200,808 worth of stock.

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $66.08 million activity. RODGERS JOHNATHAN A sold $1.36 million worth of stock or 16,000 shares. 150,000 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares with value of $12.30M were sold by PARKER MARK G. Shares for $1.41M were sold by Matheson Monique S..

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $180.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital (Wdc) (NASDAQ:WDC) by 22,719 shares to 55,960 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

