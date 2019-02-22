As Rogers Communications (RCI) Valuation Rose, Toron Capital Markets Has Lifted Holding; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Increased by $33.11 Million Its Position

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 1.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 17,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.49% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $62.59M, up from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 427,246 shares traded or 10.98% up from the average. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.76% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Declares Dividend of 48c; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Net C$425M; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY ADJUSTED BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.93; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q EPS C$0.80; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.93, EST. C$0.74; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – THERE ARE NO CHANGES AT TO CONSOLIDATED GUIDANCE RANGES FOR REV, ADJUSTED EBITDA, WHICH WERE PROVIDED ON JAN 25; 20/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 14/05/2018 – RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Leading the Way in Sustainability

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2309.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 285,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 297,813 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $34.83M, up from 12,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $170.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.29. About 9.48 million shares traded or 17.18% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’; 11/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ lands in ‘Star Wars’ galaxy and cast puts drama behind; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $3.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 223,875 shares to 245,565 shares, valued at $40.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 57,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,542 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Financial Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Serv holds 36,847 shares. Hl Fincl Ser Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.76M shares. 14,224 were reported by Somerset Gp Limited Com. Liberty Mutual Group Asset holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 59,428 shares. Davis R M owns 362,809 shares or 1.54% of their US portfolio. Peak Asset Limited Com accumulated 3.81% or 96,682 shares. Forbes J M & Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 44,419 shares. 646,385 were accumulated by Norinchukin Commercial Bank The. The New York-based Markston Limited Liability Company has invested 1.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated has 0.22% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tiger Mngmt Lc owns 0.26% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 22,400 shares. Fund Evaluation Gru Limited Liability Co reported 12,915 shares. Lau Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 17,144 shares. Ubs Oconnor accumulated 0% or 306,678 shares. 1.65 million are owned by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 insider sales for $11.46 million activity. On Monday, December 17 the insider BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $508,992. Parker Mary Jayne had sold 29,192 shares worth $3.44 million on Wednesday, October 3. $5.73M worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares were sold by IGER ROBERT A.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “YouTube ads pulled over exploitation fears – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “The Walt Disney Co. theme parks rake in good returns for Q1 – Orlando Business Journal” published on February 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “7 things to know today and Disney resort captures coveted AAA Five Diamond rating – Orlando Business Journal” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Must-See Stock Trades for Thursday: SNAP, DIS, TTWO – Investorplace.com” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bloomberg: Brazil set to rule on Disney/Fox deal next week – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $2.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 30,323 shares to 168,956 shares, valued at $16.68M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 19,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,298 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Start Your Portfolio Strong With These 4 Promising Investments – The Motley Fool Canada” on February 03, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “5G Benefits These Telecoms â€” But Are They Buys Right Now? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on January 28, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Which Is the Better Telecom for Growth and Income? – The Motley Fool Canada” on January 26, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rogers Communications: Strong Finish To 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “2 Canadian Super-Stocks to Consider Buying Before Nutrien (TSX:NTR) – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: February 02, 2019.