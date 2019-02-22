As Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Share Value Declined, Provise Management Group Lifted Stake; King Wealth Management Group Has Trimmed Intel (INTC) Position by $590,555; Market Valuation Rose

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 93.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 47,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,873 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.63 million, up from 50,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $45.11. About 2.95 million shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has risen 0.58% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018; 01/05/2018 – Seagate Beats, More Downside Likely; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Rev $2.8B; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q EPS $1.31

King Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 63.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc sold 12,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 7,303 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $344,000, down from 19,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $51.41. About 16.16M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “LOCAL INTERCONNECT FOR GROUP IV SOURCE/DRAIN REGIONS” (AMERICAN INVENTORS); 24/05/2018 – FRANCE TO COORDINATE W/ CANADA ON ARTIFICIAL INTEL.: MACRON; 17/05/2018 – Arias Intel’s SportXction® to Take Advantage of Huge Opportunity After Supreme Court Ruling to Allow States to Legalize Spor; 07/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Intel’s Discrete GPU, “Arctic Sound,” Will Have Gaming Variant; 21/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE INTEL CHAIRMAN BURR SAYS NEED FOR U.S. ELECTION SECURITY IS ‘URGENT,’ FIXES TODAY MAY NOT BE IN TIME TO SAVE SYSTEM FOR 2020; 11/05/2018 – Young Innovators from Around the World Compete at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair; 29/05/2018 – Engadget: Intel faces age discrimination allegations following layoffs; 29/03/2018 – TURKEY INTEL ORGANIZATION NABS 6 GULEN SUSPECTS IN BALKANS: AA; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.57, REV VIEW $65.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Intel Exec Says Companies Need to Better Retain Diverse Talent (Video)

Since August 29, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $134.95 million activity. $28,809 worth of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) shares were sold by MURPHY JAMES J. 30,000 Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) shares with value of $1.32 million were sold by LUCZO STEPHEN J.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $759.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 148,036 shares to 248,125 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wpp Plc New (NASDAQ:WPPGY) by 16,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,481 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 49 investors sold STX shares while 140 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 242.99 million shares or 3.48% more from 234.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fifth Third Bancorp holds 0% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) or 15,852 shares. American Asset Mgmt reported 9,380 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.07% or 55,634 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 464,178 shares. Provise Gp Ltd Liability Company accumulated 97,873 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association invested in 0.04% or 325,237 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 120,519 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 171,727 shares. Axa has 485,962 shares. Schwab Charles Investment Inc has invested 0.04% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Nomura reported 46,258 shares stake. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 430,035 shares. 4,000 are owned by Numerixs Technologies. Element Management Ltd Company holds 333,690 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 62 investors sold INTC shares while 728 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 557 raised stakes. 2.86 billion shares or 2.41% less from 2.93 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bokf Na holds 374,170 shares. Cue Grp accumulated 0.42% or 14,713 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt has 2.01% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability Co invested in 8,992 shares. Country Club Tru Na stated it has 1.98% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Dearborn Prns Ltd Llc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Hirtle Callaghan Llc stated it has 0.11% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Mackay Shields Limited Liability has invested 0.55% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cornercap Counsel owns 147,858 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Vigilant Capital Llc invested 0.04% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Alpha Windward holds 7,363 shares. Shelton Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 715,539 shares. The California-based Pacific Invest has invested 1.19% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Wedgewood Investors Pa stated it has 1.74% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd owns 20,801 shares.

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $319.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3,565 shares to 6,702 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Ivv (IVV) by 4,448 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,976 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Ijh (IJH).