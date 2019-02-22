As Silicon Motion Techn (SIMO) Stock Declined, Opus Capital Group Has Boosted Stake by $307,612; Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Raised Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS)

Opus Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Silicon Motion Techn (SIMO) by 96.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc bought 5,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,837 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $635,000, up from 6,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Silicon Motion Techn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.2. About 246,119 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 35.36% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION PRELIM 1Q ADJ. GROSS MARGIN IN UPPER HALF VIEW; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Gross Margin in Upper Half of 46.5%-48.5% Guidance Range; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71C, EST. 69C; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Adds Itau, Exits Silicon Motion Technology: 13F; 16/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Capella Education, Access National, Randgold Resources, Diodes, Silicon Motion Technolo; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan’s Silicon Motion turns to China and 5G for future growth; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SIMO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $566.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION REPORTS PRELIMINARY 1Q REV. NEAR MID OF VIEW; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q EPS 64c

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 1990.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 25,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,175 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.27 million, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $41.96. About 9.60 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 22.23% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 23/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY REPORTS 8.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN ATLANTIC POWER CORP AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 1.5% of Washington Prime; 24/05/2018 – Movies: Morgan Freeman Is Accused of Sexual Harassment by Several Women; 18/04/2018 – MUFG IN SALES PLAN WITH MORGAN STANLEY & MS &; 22/03/2018 – Interview: Morgan Stanley eager to grow in increasingly open China; 22/03/2018 – APTIV PLC APTV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $64; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY MAINTAINED LEADERSHIP POSITION IN EQUITIES TRADING, EXPECTS TO BE NO. 1 GLOBALLY -CFO; 06/03/2018 – VALEANT VRX.N : MORGAN STANLEY SAYS IT ANTICIPATES IMPROVING GROWTH PROSPECTS IN 2019; 18/04/2018 – MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC – PLAN WILL HAVE NO IMPACT ON STRATEGIC ALLIANCE BETWEEN MUFG AND MORGAN STANLEY, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE IN JAPAN; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Morgan Stanley to follow Goldman in bet on Brazilian fintech – Bloomberg

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $366.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Ltd Dur Income F (EVV) by 82,400 shares to 23,500 shares, valued at $298,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lg Display Co Ltd (NYSE:LPL) by 89,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,128 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 45 investors sold MS shares while 302 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 262 raised stakes. 1.43 billion shares or 0.80% less from 1.44 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 1.10M shares. Cleararc Cap holds 34,275 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Petrus Trust Lta owns 4,959 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0.09% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Bp Plc holds 0.23% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 164,000 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Management Co reported 67,839 shares stake. 422 were reported by Tci Wealth Advsr. Nomura Asset Mgmt invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). The Rhode Island-based Compton Cap Mngmt Inc Ri has invested 0.9% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Triangle Securities Wealth Management holds 0.22% or 8,992 shares. Atria Limited Liability reported 29,617 shares. Pittenger And Anderson holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 98,685 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.19% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Rothschild Company Asset Mngmt Us stated it has 0.3% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Morgan Stanley owns 0.01% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 731,978 shares.

More important recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Earnings, Volatility, Brexit Are Key Topics Heading Into February – Benzinga” on January 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Morgan Stanley’s biggest deal since financial crisis – Seeking Alpha”, Benzinga.com published: “CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Norfolk Southern’s Earnings Looked Strong On The Surface, But They Had Plenty Of Critics – Benzinga” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley PE team invests in Clarity Software – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 25, 2019.