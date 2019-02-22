As Synovus Financial Cp New (SNV) Stock Declined, Holder Leavell Investment Management Has Lifted Its Holding; Novartis Ag (NVS) Market Value Rose While Motco Has Decreased by $4.13 Million Its Stake

Motco decreased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 51.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco sold 48,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.30% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 45,625 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.93M, down from 93,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $90.51. About 806,105 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 4.85% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 14/05/2018 – Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Spotlight 2018-2028: Roche Leads Industry Sponsors with the Highest Number of Clinical Trials, Followed by Novartis and Valeant Pharmaceuticals – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Novartis Gets Second FDA Approval for CAR-T Cancer Drug; 09/04/2018 – AVEXIS INC – IN CASE OF TERMINATION OF DEAL, NOVARTIS WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY TO CO A “REVERSE TERMINATION FEE” EQUAL TO $437 MLN – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – AGREED TO PAY BREAK FEE OF $200 MLN IN NOVARTIS DEAL; 22/03/2018 – NOVARTIS DRUG TASIGNA® APPROVED BY FDA TO TREAT CHILDREN W/; 17/04/2018 – New — Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS $LLY; 30/04/2018 – New Novartis Phase III data for brolucizumab demonstrate reliability of 12-week treatment interval; 24/04/2018 – FOCUS-Express Scripts targets Amgen, Lilly migraine drugs in pricing shift; 10/05/2018 – Cohen was originally contracted to consult with Novartis on health-care policy issues, including ones related to Obamacare; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab)

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Synovus Financial Cp New (SNV) by 11.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 9,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,482 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.21M, up from 82,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Synovus Financial Cp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $39.66. About 1.66M shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 30.24% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net $100.6M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV); 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55

More notable recent Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “BB&T to buy SunTrust in $66 billion ‘merger of equals’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on February 07, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “The Insider: Eggs & Issues; Salute to Greatness – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on January 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synovus Q4 results reflect loan growth – Seeking Alpha” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Synovus Announces Pricing of Subordinated Notes Offering – Business Wire” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Managing Director Picks the Best Banks to Buy Now – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $929.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proassurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) by 11,306 shares to 35,886 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 7,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,389 shares, and cut its stake in Mid (NYSE:MAA).