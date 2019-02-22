As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stock Price Rose, Holder Act Ii Management LP Has Trimmed by $700,000 Its Position; Emerson Electric (EMR) Position Held by Wesbanco Bank Inc

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in Emerson Electric (EMR) by 181.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 79,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,721 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.47 million, up from 43,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Emerson Electric for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $68.09. About 166,666 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 4.91% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 05/03/2018 – EMERSON – AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE ALL TOTAL GEOSCIENTISTS WITH ACCESS TO CO’S PARADIGM E&P SOFTWARE PORTFOLIO; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Declares Dividend; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES EMR CFR TO B3 FROM B2; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q EPS 76c; 19/04/2018 – BlueFin & Emerson Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Roxar Gauge Technology to U.S. Gulf of Mexico Operators; 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EMERSON EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 6.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 134,231 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.42 million, down from 144,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $73.4. About 171,448 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 6.15% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 11/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Could Depend on Trump Staying Out of It; 16/04/2018 – T-MOBILE USA TO PAY $40 MILLION CIVIL PENALTY TO RESOLVE FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATION OVER RURAL CALL COMPLETION -STATEMENT; 30/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO JOHN LEGERE CONCLUDES BTV APPEARANCE; 15/03/2018 – T-Mobile Takes Flight, Sets Two World Records with Galaxy S9, S9+; 24/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM SAYS ADJUSTED EPS EXPECTED TO GROW FROM 1.00 EUROS IN 2018 TO AROUND 1.2 EUROS IN 2021; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: T-Mobile, Sprint finalising merger terms; 27/04/2018 – Sprint Nears Deal to Combine With T-Mobile US; 01/05/2018 – Sprint bondholders on edge over risks to T-Mobile deal; 26/04/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Sprint, T-Mobile reportedly may wrap up deal talks by next week; 03/05/2018 – The new company will have two headquarters in Washington state and Kansas and will be led by T-Mobile’s John Legere

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Emerson (EMR) PT Raised to $75 at Credit Suisse – StreetInsider.com” on February 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Emerson Launches New Campaign Focused on Solutions to Global Challenges – Business Wire” published on February 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Europe Stocks Rise, U.S. Set To Open In The Green – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Research Report Identifies Stryker, Total System Services, Vista Outdoor, Plains All American Pipeline, Emerson Electric, and IZEA with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Emerson Electric Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $5.18 million activity. 9,070 shares were sold by Karsanbhai Surendralal Lanca, worth $616,760.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26 million and $2.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppg Industries (NYSE:PPG) by 20,395 shares to 144,092 shares, valued at $15.73 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magna International Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 20,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,216 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 42 investors sold EMR shares while 430 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 424.46 million shares or 1.26% less from 429.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mai Mgmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 4,118 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Lc reported 3,200 shares stake. Country Club Tru Na invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Cibc Fincl Bank Usa has 10,236 shares. First Personal Finance has 7,248 shares. Cap Advisors Ok reported 5,270 shares stake. Evergreen Ltd Liability Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct owns 56,796 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 228,271 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. American Century Companies reported 3.57 million shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.14% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Gillespie Robinson Grimm Inc has 3,513 shares. 93,501 are held by Kanawha Capital Management Ltd Liability. Comerica Comml Bank accumulated 0.35% or 621,333 shares.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “T-Mobile (TMUS) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on February 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “March 22nd Options Now Available For T-Mobile US (TMUS) – Nasdaq” published on January 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 7, 2019 : PM, SNY, TMUS, SPGI, MPC, ICE, BCE, YUM, MPLX, FCAU, TWTR, WLTW – Nasdaq” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Deutsche Telekom CEO: Huawei decision is ‘not on us’ – Kansas City Business Journal” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sprint Sues AT&T Over Its 5G E Network Label on Smartphones – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 19, 2019.