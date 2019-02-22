As Tesla (Call) (TSLA) Share Price Rose, Holder Jd Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $5.28 Million; Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Cut Its Ppg Industries (PPG) Position by $7.39 Million as Stock Declined

Jd Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Call) (TSLA) by 28.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.90% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.24M, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $11.33 during the last trading session, reaching $291.23. About 39,658 shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has risen 17.32% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 15/05/2018 – Tesla to produce more than 500 Model 3s per day this week – Electrek; 26/04/2018 – Elon Musk Made Less Than The Typical Tesla Employee In 2017 — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Tesla paused Model 3 production for planned upgrade in February; 14/05/2018 – Musk says ‘thorough reorganization’ underway at Tesla; 02/05/2018 – TeslaCharts: $TSLA source use Q/Q change… Explains cash burn; 21/03/2018 – AP Source: Tesla Stockholders Approve Elon Musk Compensation; 26/04/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Softbank may make big bet in $2B-$3B IPO of Tesla competitor Nio; 03/04/2018 – Tesla: Expect Model 3 Production Rate Will Climb Rapidly Through 2Q; 14/03/2018 – TESLA IS SAID TO HAVE HIGH RATIO OF FLAWED PARTS: CNBC; 08/05/2018 – Tesla offers Fremont factory to boost liquidity -IFR News

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 34.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 67,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,429 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.02M, down from 196,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $110.13. About 790,244 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has declined 10.89% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 14/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP: PPG Industries, Inc. is the Subject of a Legal Investigation; 22/05/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. – PPG; 19/04/2018 – PPG SEES RAW MATERIAL INFLATION CONTINUING MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Received a Report Through Its Internal Reporting System Concerning Potential Violations of PPG’s Acctg Policies and Procedures; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries Continues to Work Diligently to Complete the Investigation; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Program to Reduce Various Global Functional and Administrative Cost; 18/04/2018 – PPG Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – PPG Has New Deadline For Filing Quarterly Report — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – PPG Fires Controller After Finding Improper Accounting Entries; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – HOOPER CURRENTLY SERVES AS A DIRECTOR OF PPG INDUSTRIES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 46 investors sold PPG shares while 258 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 182.20 million shares or 0.66% more from 181.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va reported 0.34% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Private Trust Na reported 8,773 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 3.67M shares. Penobscot Inv Mngmt Com Incorporated holds 0.08% or 3,480 shares in its portfolio. Parsec holds 3,858 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Inc reported 128,429 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0.02% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Architects holds 48 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moors And Cabot Inc invested 0.2% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Putnam Limited Liability Com owns 60,503 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Assoc has invested 0.06% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Plante Moran Limited accumulated 0% or 111 shares. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership has 327,158 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 1,963 shares.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 15 insider sales for $21.21 million activity. 3,500 shares valued at $1.20 million were sold by Ahuja Deepak on Wednesday, November 14. Shares for $305,420 were sold by Guillen Jerome M. Musk Elon had bought 29,844 shares worth $10.00M. Straubel Jeffrey B sold 15,000 shares worth $4.40M. Gracias Antonio J. sold 16,780 shares worth $5.35M. Shares for $573,750 were sold by Musk Kimbal on Monday, October 1.