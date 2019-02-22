As Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Declined, Holder Mathes Company Cut by $331,700 Its Position; Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Decreased Its Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (EIGI) Holding by $11.56 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (EIGI) by 11.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 1.45M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 11.07 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $97.38M, down from 12.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.03. About 235,104 shares traded. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) has declined 3.68% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EIGI News: 06/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Relationship of Deep Cervical Flexor Muscle Endurance With Neck Position Sense and Body Balance; 07/05/2018 – Citi Private Bank Hails Fernando Alonso’s Superb World Endurance Championship Debut Race Win; 02/05/2018 – Samsung Electronics Redefines High Endurance Memory Card Market with New PRO Endurance Card; 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE TECHNOLOGIES LTD (CN) ENDU.NS SAYS DIRECTORATE OF INDUSTRIES, MAHARASHTRA GOVT ISSUED AN ELIGIBILITY CERTIFICATE TO CO; 12/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Protein Supplementation and Endurance Exercise Adaptations; 21/04/2018 – DJ Endurance International Group Holdi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EIGI); 23/03/2018 – Endurance Intl Group Coverage Assumed by Goldman Sachs at Sell; 19/03/2018 – SONGA OFFSHORE SE SONG.OL – ARBITRATION AWARDS PREVIOUSLY MADE IN SONGA OFFSHORE’S FAVOUR IN RELATION TO DSME’S CLAIMS IN RESPECT OF SONGA EQUINOX AND SONGA ENDURANCE RIGS ARE NOW FINAL; 19/04/2018 – Constant Contact Survey Reveals New Insights on 2018 Small Business Strategy, Outlook and Priorities; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Arrow International Inc- ARROW ENDURANCE” Extended Dwell Peripheral Catheter System, Catalog Numbers: EDC-00820 & EDC-0082

Mathes Company Inc decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 9.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,755 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.30M, down from 33,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $106.64. About 3.93M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 4.07% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” on January 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Beats on Q4 Earnings, Lags Revenues – Nasdaq” published on January 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Analog Strength Aid Texas Instruments (TXN) Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on January 18, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Big Chip Earnings Preview: Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) Set To Report Amid Changing Competitive Landscape, Cycle Risk – Benzinga” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments Historically Adds to Earnings-Driven After-Hours Declines in Next Day’s Regular Session – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 44 investors sold TXN shares while 372 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 782.89 million shares or 1.44% less from 794.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Lourd Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Roundview Capital Limited Liability Co invested in 17,784 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Magnetar Finance Lc has invested 0.01% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stated it has 3.16 million shares. United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) has invested 0.07% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). D L Carlson stated it has 0.39% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 100 shares. 3,171 are owned by Petrus Trust Communications Lta. Van Eck Associates owns 608,408 shares. Spc has invested 0.49% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Azimuth Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 0.15% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 21,252 shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com (Wy) reported 65 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability reported 0.13% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Patten Patten Tn has 114,005 shares.

Since October 25, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 20 selling transactions for $33.15 million activity. Barker Ellen also sold $145,203 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Thursday, January 31. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider XIE BING sold $922,762. Shares for $3.37M were sold by DELAGI R GREGORY on Thursday, January 31. $683,813 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by BLINN MARK A. $1.51 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares were sold by Flessner Kyle M. Kozanian Hagop H sold 7,800 shares worth $785,791.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.55, from 1.97 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 15 investors sold EIGI shares while 23 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 130.15 million shares or 1.61% more from 128.09 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 32,708 shares or 0% of its portfolio. North Carolina-based Bancorporation Of America De has invested 0% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). New York-based Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mngmt has invested 0% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 2,309 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) for 3.44 million shares. Art Limited Liability Corp has 18,648 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI). Axa stated it has 356,008 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Element Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 15,961 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 4.84M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Putnam Invs Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) for 249,030 shares. 19,847 were accumulated by Verition Fund Mngmt Lc. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 78,000 shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI).