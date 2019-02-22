As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Valuation Declined, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $455,792; Clorox Co Del (CLX) Shareholder Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has Increased Its Holding by $305,850 as Valuation Rose

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 4.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold 1,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,036 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.02 million, down from 42,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $251.45. About 840,323 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 27.72% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q EPS $1.43; 18/05/2018 – BARD1 LIFE SCIENCES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN ASSAY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter Into Technology and Comml Collaboration; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT – PLAN TO VALIDATE THERMO FISHER’S ONCOMINE NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING LIQUID BIOPSY PANELS IN BIOCEPT’S CLIA-CERTIFIED LABORATORY; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC SAYS INVESTING $35 MLN IN A STATE-OF THE ART PHARMA SERVICES SUPPLY CHAIN FACILITY IN RHEINFELDEN (BADEN) GERMANY; 27/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher and Leica Collaborate to Develop Integrated Cryo-tomography Workflow Solution; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Companies Expects to Initiate a Rights Offering of Up to $100M for Minority Hldrs; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 6.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 2,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.73% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 35,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.31M, up from 33,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $158.94. About 1.20M shares traded or 8.71% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 12.45% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 30/04/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Lake District Hospital Proactively Implements Top UV Technology to Enhance Infection Prevention Protocols; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Clorox’s Announced Acquisition Of Nutranext Is Credit Negative, But Ratings Not Affected; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Gross Margin Down 100-150 Basis Points; 20/04/2018 – DJ Clorox Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLX); 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Had Seen FY18 EPS $6.17-$6.37; 12/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Dietary Supplement Company for $700M; 12/03/2018 Clorox Announces Agreement To Acquire Nutranext, A Leader In Dietary Supplements; 30/03/2018 – Clorox CFO Steve Robb Previously Planned to Continue in Advisory Capacity Until June 30, 2018

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $39.04 million activity. Another trade for 125,520 shares valued at $31.07 million was made by CASPER MARC N on Monday, October 1. $2.29M worth of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) was sold by Williamson Stephen. 4,772 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) shares with value of $1.14M were sold by Jacks Tyler.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 14 sales for $55.44 million activity. 25,317 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) shares with value of $4.07 million were sold by Willoughby Dawn C. Baker Jeff had sold 3,694 shares worth $600,487 on Friday, December 7. Dorer Benno O also sold $25.13 million worth of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) shares. $1.10 million worth of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) was sold by Costello Michael R. on Thursday, November 15. $3.00M worth of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) shares were sold by GARNER DENISE. STEIN LAURA also sold $1.86 million worth of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) on Friday, August 31.

