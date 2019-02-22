As Third Point Reinsurance LTD (TPRE) Stock Value Declined, Kelso & Company LP Has Cut by $45.96 Million Its Stake; Picton Mahoney Asset Management Lowered Position in Apple (AAPL) by $3.06 Million as Share Value Declined

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 13,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 176,600 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $39.87 million, down from 190,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $806.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $171.06. About 10,699 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – Analyst cuts profit forecasts for Apple due to ‘materially weaker’ iPhone demand; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAID TO HAVE COMPLAINED TO DOJ ABOUT SWITCHING ISSUES; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Apple also issued its conflict minerals report; 21/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS SERVICES OPERATING NORMALLY AFTER MAINTENANCE; 12/04/2018 – Apple HomePod Disappoints With Slow Sales After Debut (Correct); 16/04/2018 – Apple planned to release a gold iPhone X but it may have been scrapped; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. jury awards Apple $539 mln in Samsung patent retrial; 23/04/2018 – Billboard: Apple Plans for Nashville Expansion as Jay Liepis Moves to Music City; 05/03/2018 – DONOHOE:COMMITTED TO OBTAINING APPLE TAX PAYMENT

Kelso & Company Lp decreased its stake in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (TPRE) by 38.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelso & Company Lp sold 3.83M shares as the company’s stock declined 25.63% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.17M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $80.21 million, down from 10.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelso & Company Lp who had been investing in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.16. About 424,070 shares traded. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) has declined 36.29% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TPRE News: 14/05/2018 – Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd: Suspension of Monthly Share Conversion Scheme; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Disagrees With Several of the Assertions Contained in the Third Point Letter; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT EXITED AET, NXPI, FMC, HON, RSPP IN 1Q: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd: Total Voting Rights; 10/05/2018 – Dan Loeb’s Third Point Boosts Short Wagers on Market Disruption; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SAYS DISAGREES WITH SEVERAL OF ASSERTIONS CONTAINED IN THIRD POINT LETTER; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Statement on Third Point; 04/05/2018 – UTX DISAGREES W/SEVERAL ASSERTIONS IN THIRD POINT LETTER; 16/03/2018 Third Point Re Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – REG-Third Point Offshore: Net Asset Value(s)

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $902,607 activity. 3,408 shares valued at $647,520 were sold by KONDO CHRIS on Monday, November 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 1.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wealth Planning Lc invested in 7,652 shares. Cordasco Fincl Net holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,709 shares. 1,115 are owned by Welch Capital Prtn Limited Liability Company Ny. Moreover, Axiom Interest Investors Ltd Company De has 2.14% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Credit Agricole S A reported 297,978 shares or 3.22% of all its holdings. Cambridge Inc reported 1.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pnc Finance Grp Inc Incorporated has 8.62 million shares. Sarasin And Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 339,762 shares or 1.45% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 2.6% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 268,500 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1.25 million shares. 2,661 were reported by Provident. Founders Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,724 shares. Trustmark Retail Bank Tru Department invested in 64,610 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Co stated it has 1,469 shares.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 4,700 shares to 180,000 shares, valued at $11.58M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 439,406 shares in the quarter, for a total of 574,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock on Streaming TV Push to Challenge Netflix? – Nasdaq” on February 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PRO, AAPL, CARS – Nasdaq” published on January 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Apple’s Rally May Only Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Upcoming Earnings Reports to Watch: CAT, AAPL, FB – Nasdaq” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple: Comparable Valuation That Will Surprise You – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Since September 18, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $10.47 million activity. Campbell Nicholas J. D. had bought 5,000 shares worth $51,450.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.10, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 15 investors sold TPRE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 62.71 million shares or 8.01% less from 68.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Investors has 2.06M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 57,396 shares. Bluemountain Management invested in 0% or 10,211 shares. 54,687 are owned by Hsbc Public Ltd. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0.04% or 199,164 shares. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership holds 0.02% in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) or 17,435 shares. Bancshares Of America De holds 242,411 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Manhattan has 0% invested in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). 1,458 were reported by Pnc Financial Gru. Aviance Cap Prtn Limited Company has invested 0.36% in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 11,607 shares. Dean Capital Mgmt reported 207,675 shares or 1.9% of all its holdings. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability holds 422,567 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Com invested in 247 shares. Blackrock Incorporated reported 11.60M shares.

Analysts await Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $-3.06 earnings per share, down 846.34% or $3.47 from last year’s $0.41 per share. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2,085.71% negative EPS growth.