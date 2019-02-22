As Transmontaigne Partners LP (TLP) Stock Rose, Peak Asset Management Upped Its Position by $659,756; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Declined, Holder S Muoio & Company Has Lowered by $456,000 Its Position

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Transmontaigne Partners LP (TLP) by 150.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 17,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.66% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 28,862 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.11M, up from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Transmontaigne Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $678.64M market cap company. It closed at $40.98 lastly. It is down 5.53% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.53% the S&P500. Some Historical TLP News: 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 16/05/2018 – TransMontaigne Group Dinner Set By MUFG Securities for May. 23; 15/03/2018 – Transmontaigne Partners 4Q Rev $47.6M; 15/03/2018 – Transmontaigne Partners 4Q EPS 41c; 17/04/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS L.P. REPORTS $0.015 BOOST IN QTRLY DIST; 09/05/2018 – Transmontaigne Partners 1Q EPS 52c; 22/03/2018 – TransMontaigne Partners L.P. Expects No Direct Financial Impact from Proposed FERC Pipeline Policy Revisions; 23/04/2018 – DJ TransMontaigne Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TLP); 17/04/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – DECLARED A DISTRIBUTION OF $0.785 PER UNIT FOR PERIOD FROM JANUARY 1, 2018 THROUGH MARCH 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – WILL EXPAND ITS BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS OPERATIONS

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,716 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.80 million, down from 19,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $839.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $109.41. About 7,905 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation With the CloudBlue Platform; 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 05/04/2018 – Dream Jobs Take Flight With Allegiant’s New Careers Website; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance; 03/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity Names Steve Subar President and Chief Executive Officer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New Hampshire-based Hemenway Trust Company Lc has invested 2.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 252 were accumulated by Contravisory Invest Management. Palestra Capital Mgmt Limited Company has 1.45M shares for 7.67% of their portfolio. B Riley Wealth Inc invested 0.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Affinity Invest Advsrs Lc reported 112,110 shares stake. Town Country Bank Trust Dba First Bankers Trust owns 65,481 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited stated it has 0.99% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Milestone Group Inc owns 7,873 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Guardian Management owns 29,530 shares or 2.97% of their US portfolio. 61,527 were reported by Cap City Trust Fl. M Kraus & has invested 5.96% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thompson Rubinstein Invest Management Or owns 3.03% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 86,466 shares. Forward Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.38% or 19,533 shares. Essex Invest Management Limited Company holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 102,913 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs reported 223,197 shares or 2.14% of all its holdings.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $82.43 million activity. $2.15M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by BROD FRANK H. 267,466 Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares with value of $28.35 million were sold by Nadella Satya. The insider Capossela Christopher C sold 10,000 shares worth $1.12M. Hood Amy also sold $13.09M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83M and $226.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 94,932 shares to 147,632 shares, valued at $12.62 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) by 87,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,756 shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Media Company.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 8 investors sold TLP shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 9.70 million shares or 0.19% less from 9.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Energ Income Partners Limited Liability Company invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Transmontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP). Brown Brothers Harriman And Company holds 0% in Transmontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP) or 1,400 shares. 67,105 are owned by Pinnacle Hldgs Ltd Liability Corp. Mirae Asset Global Commerce Ltd stated it has 219,307 shares. Stifel has invested 0% in Transmontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP). Next Gp reported 200 shares stake. Peak Asset Mngmt has invested 0.37% in Transmontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP). Tiedemann Ltd holds 0.13% or 56,380 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Lc owns 1,623 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Transmontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP). Brookfield Asset Management has 0% invested in Transmontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP) for 10,000 shares. Moreover, Webster Comml Bank N A has 0% invested in Transmontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP). Cushing Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.01% in Transmontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP) or 9,700 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested 0% in Transmontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP). Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp accumulated 22,298 shares or 0.07% of the stock.