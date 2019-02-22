As United Parcel Service (UPS) Share Value Declined, Ronna Sue Cohen Has Raised by $834,388 Its Stake; Financial Counselors Boosted Stake in Vf (VFC)

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 34.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 7,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,783 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.24M, up from 20,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $109.51. About 380,036 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.80% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Stands Pat With CSRA Bid as New Suitor Ups Ante; 05/04/2018 – UPS Capital Integrates Technology-Driven Cargo Insurance Solution With Leading Transportation API Provider; 23/05/2018 – UPS DETAILS INCREASE OF OVERSIZE SURCHARGE IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 24/04/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces the Availability of APC Smart-UPS With SmartConnect Intelligent Cloud Management for the UK & Ireland; 07/05/2018 – lnflectra’s Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software; 02/05/2018 – UPS is now eyeing the furniture delivery business as it looks to cash in on one the fastest growing segments of online retail; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Banning Util Auth, CA Wastetwr Rev Bnd Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 10/04/2018 – FITCH: EMEA AUTOS BREAK-UPS SUPPORT FINANCIALS, HURT DIVERSITY; 15/05/2018 – Marken Announces Expansion Of Cryogenic Services; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 50.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 19,223 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,367 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.36M, up from 38,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $86.58. About 57,391 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 6.15% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 12/03/2018 – VF UKRAINE SECURES 4G LICENSE IN 1800 MHZ; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vf Holding Corp.’s (“Vertafore”) B3 Cfr On Dividend Recap, Outlook Stable; 23/03/2018 – VF Corporation Receives National Award from the U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Brand Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to VF’s EPS; 14/03/2018 – VF to Enter Wearables Fitness Market; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in VF; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Adjusted EPS 67c; 16/03/2018 – VF’s Steven Rendle Saw 2017 Compensation Jump 58.2%; 04/05/2018 – VF Reports Results for Transition Period Ended March 31, 2018; 19/03/2018 – REFILE-Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 47 investors sold UPS shares while 430 reduced holdings. only 108 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 447.82 million shares or 0.61% less from 450.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Ronna Sue Cohen, which manages about $164.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Safety Ins Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 4,624 shares to 31,097 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Peretz Richard N. also sold $1.01M worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares. $523,218 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) was sold by Willis George.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 37 investors sold VFC shares while 293 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 386.23 million shares or 0.26% more from 385.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $3.46 million activity. MEAGHER LAURA C sold $759,462 worth of stock or 8,894 shares. $2.14 million worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) was sold by Holtz Curtis A. on Friday, February 8. Carucci Richard also bought $393,250 worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) shares. CHUGG JULIANA L bought $496,622 worth of stock. Shares for $404,580 were sold by BAILEY KEVIN.