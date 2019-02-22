As United Parcel (UPS) Share Price Declined, Holder Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Cut Holding; Summit Equities Holding In Buckeye Partners LP Unit LTD Partn (BPL) Was Has Upped

Summit Equities Inc increased its stake in Buckeye Partners LP Unit Ltd Partn (BPL) by 0.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Equities Inc bought 80 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,426 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $622.27M, up from 17,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Equities Inc who had been investing in Buckeye Partners LP Unit Ltd Partn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $33.04. About 550,896 shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has declined 39.26% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS FORMED JV WITH PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS, ANDEAVOR; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 74C, EST. 81C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Buckeye Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPL); 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $1,183.1 MLN VS $969.3 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q EBITDA $261.7M; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service Has Affirmed Ratings Of 4 Notes Issued By Bpl Mortgages S.R.L. (SME 2014); 23/05/2018 – BPL LTD BPL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 223.4 MLN RUPEES VS 193.5 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q REV. $1.18B, EST. $907.5M; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – CHICAGO COMPLEX PROJECT BACKED BY A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BP PRODUCTS NORTH AMERICA; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – SUEZMAX MT ASTRA, WHICH FINISHED LOADING AT TERMINAL ON MARCH 31, WAS CHARTERED BY MOTIVA ENTERPRISES LLC

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in United Parcel (UPS) by 81.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 529,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,613 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.08 million, down from 650,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in United Parcel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $111.76. About 2.26M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.80% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Calif Comnty Coll Fincg Auth 2003 Bnd Rtg To ‘AA+’; 19/03/2018 – UPS London Switches On Smart Grid To Super-Charge Electric Delivery Fleet; 14/05/2018 – UPS to create over 500 jobs with new UK delivery centre; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rocket Software To ‘B+’ On Better Metrics; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO ABNEY SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON NON-WAGE MATTERS IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH TEAMSTERS UNION ON CONTRACT EXPIRING END-JULY; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, Incumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 25/04/2018 – UPS – VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT PROGRAM IS DESIGNED TO OCCUR IN PHASES; 13/04/2018 – Modular UPS Global Market Report 2018 Forecast to 2023 – High Costs of Modular UPS Will Restrain Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – UPS UPS.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.91/SHR; 29/05/2018 – Zcube Launches the Third Edition of Open Accelerator for Start-Ups in the Central Nervous System and Respiratory Areas

Investors sentiment increased to 0.75 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.09, from 0.66 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 34 investors sold BPL shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 106.64 million shares or 13.15% more from 94.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kings Point Cap Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 556 shares. Plante Moran Ltd Llc has 765 shares. Whitnell And Comm reported 3,000 shares. Blair William Company Il reported 53,009 shares. Chickasaw Capital Management Lc reported 5.87% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Raymond James Svcs Advisors Inc reported 73,099 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). 2.82M are held by Harvest Fund Advisors Llc. 5,683 were reported by Johnson Inv Counsel. Cadence Comml Bank Na reported 13,605 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Oakworth Capital Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Boyer And Corporon Wealth Mgmt Llc has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Sandy Spring Commercial Bank reported 300 shares. Trust Co Of Vermont holds 0% or 514 shares in its portfolio. Arrow Finance Corporation invested in 500 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since November 6, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $17,743 activity.

Summit Equities Inc, which manages about $2.45B and $601.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Transfer Prtnrs LP Unit Ltd Partn (NYSE:ETP) by 836 shares to 41,458 shares, valued at $922.85M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Ftse Smcap Etf (VSS) by 156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,247 shares, and cut its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L Unit Ltd Partn (NYSE:PAA).

Since August 22, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. On Wednesday, August 22 Willis George sold $523,218 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 4,312 shares. Another trade for 150 shares valued at $16,731 was made by Cesarone Nando on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 47 investors sold UPS shares while 430 reduced holdings. only 108 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 447.82 million shares or 0.61% less from 450.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 21,735 are owned by Columbia Asset Mngmt. Trillium Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.55% or 93,954 shares. Fairview Investment Mgmt Limited Co reported 342,641 shares. Riggs Asset Managment holds 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 83 shares. Union Retail Bank holds 19,618 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 605,000 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Ltd Liability Com reported 55,911 shares. Indiana Management Communication accumulated 8,845 shares or 0.47% of the stock. State Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 242,267 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. New York-based Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Grace And White New York invested in 54,990 shares. Laffer accumulated 0% or 6,034 shares. Vantage Prns Limited Liability owns 76,943 shares. First Merchants, a Indiana-based fund reported 6,150 shares. Buckingham Asset Limited Liability stated it has 0.18% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $16.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apptio Inc by 74,100 shares to 442,100 shares, valued at $16.34 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Service Corp (NYSE:SCI) by 694,662 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tallgrass Energ.

