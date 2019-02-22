As Us Bancorp (USB) Market Valuation Declined, Sva Plumb Wealth Management Has Raised by $567,060 Its Stake; Cvs (CVS) Market Value Declined While Blume Capital Management Has Upped by $360,750 Its Stake

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 10.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 4,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,670 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.99M, up from 46,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $62.13. About 1.35M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has risen 3.17% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – CVS to Help Patients Find Cheaper Drugs; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 06/03/2018 – Monster CVS Sale Tests IG Yields at Six-Year High: Markets Live; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute is partnering with Lyft, Walgreens and CVS to offer rides to drugstores; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 06/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CVS HEALTH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 7.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 10,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 155,508 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.21 million, up from 144,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $51.21. About 269,678 shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 7.87% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 insider sales for $34.16 million activity. Another trade for 166,368 shares valued at $11.49M was made by MERLO LARRY J on Tuesday, January 8. Another trade for 21,534 shares valued at $1.72 million was made by Bisaccia Lisa on Monday, October 1. Hourican Kevin sold $642,300 worth of stock. The insider Denton David M sold $2.02M. Another trade for 14,229 shares valued at $1.17M was sold by Brennan Troyen A. Roberts Jonathan C had sold 77,639 shares worth $5.01M.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $191.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 12,350 shares to 98,608 shares, valued at $6.01 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,471 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 76 investors sold CVS shares while 459 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 456 raised stakes. 828.14 million shares or 1.36% more from 816.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. St James Inv Lc reported 730,721 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares reported 93,379 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs, a Arizona-based fund reported 19,721 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.24% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Piedmont Invest Advsrs accumulated 152,969 shares. Everence Cap Management accumulated 0.32% or 20,473 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 4,563 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0.21% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Tradition Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.06% stake. Front Barnett Assocs Limited Liability Co holds 0.38% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 31,837 shares. Synovus Corp invested in 0.16% or 131,063 shares. Bessemer Gru has 0% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Asset Mgmt invested in 73,831 shares. Swedbank invested 0.33% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Korea holds 677,357 shares.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $984.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 16,693 shares to 56,635 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 4,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,515 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Sm Co (FNDA).

Since October 18, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $13.81 million activity. OMALEY DAVID B sold $585,001 worth of stock or 10,902 shares. On Tuesday, November 13 the insider Elmore John R. sold $1.04M. Shares for $758,956 were sold by GODRIDGE LESLIE V on Monday, February 4. von Gillern Jeffry H. sold $889,581 worth of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on Wednesday, October 24. The insider DOLAN TERRANCE R sold $821,375.