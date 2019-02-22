As Visa Ci A (V) Market Value Declined, Grand Jean Capital Management Trimmed by $952,500 Its Position; As Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Stock Value Rose, Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Lowered by $1.27 Million Its Position

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Ci A (V) by 4.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 6,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,134 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.53M, down from 156,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Ci A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $144. About 8.57 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY PAYMENTS VOLUME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, GREW 11% OVER THE PRIOR YEAR ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites; 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES; 25/04/2018 – VISA EXECUTIVES END COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by 4.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 11,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 259,536 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.05M, down from 270,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $131.71. About 551,934 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 6.73% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical Sees FY Revenue Up 6% to 9; 04/05/2018 – Sirtex: Directors Continue to Believe Existing Deal with Varian in Interests of Holders; 21/05/2018 – varian medical systems, inc. | eclipse treatment planning system | K181145 | 05/18/2018 |; 17/05/2018 – Varian Signs Training and Education Cooperation Agreement with Brazil Ministry of Health and Science and Technology Institutions; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-SIRTEX RESPONSE TO VARIAN RELEASE ON CDH COMPETING BID-SRX.AX; 27/03/2018 – Varian Eclipse Customers Take Top Overall Spots at World Championships of Treatment Planning; 26/03/2018 – SIRTEX REPORTS FIRB APPROVAL ON VARIAN SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 23/03/2018 – Varian Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A 5-YR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $1.8 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Varian Halcyon Systems Expand Access to Cancer Care at Three Centers in Africa

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43M and $286.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway I (BRKB) by 2,115 shares to 113,065 shares, valued at $24.21 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cadence Bancorporation by 57,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 456,731 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lateef Management Lp holds 330,809 shares or 6.15% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 180,692 shares. Baxter Bros reported 5.28% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Arrowgrass Partners (Us) Lp holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 39,563 shares. Moreover, Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Company has 0.76% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Legacy Private Communication owns 12,128 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 1.98M shares or 1.8% of all its holdings. Cantillon Mngmt Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 2.71M shares. Moreover, Farallon Cap Ltd Co has 1.75% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1.97M shares. Lincoln, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,199 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca reported 106,022 shares or 5.27% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 4.25M shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank invested 0.32% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Primecap Communication Ca has 4.08M shares for 0.41% of their portfolio.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $28.04 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 the insider RICHEY ELLEN sold $11.34M. HOFFMEISTER JAMES H also sold $325,541 worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) shares.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 16 insider sales for $7.77 million activity. Another trade for 699 shares valued at $91,886 was made by KENNEDY KOLLEEN T on Monday, February 11. ECKERT R ANDREW also sold $735,478 worth of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) shares. 2,800 shares were sold by MOMSEN MAGNUS, worth $308,466 on Thursday, January 3. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $1.11M was made by GUERTIN TIMOTHY E on Wednesday, September 5. Another trade for 845 shares valued at $101,603 was sold by BISCHOPING GARY E JR.