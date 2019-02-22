As Vmware (VMW) Shares Rose, Gmt Capital Has Decreased Its Stake; As Enstar Group LTD (ESGR) Shares Declined, Barr E S & Co Decreased Position

Barr E S & Co decreased its stake in Enstar Group Ltd (ESGR) by 6.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co sold 7,657 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 107,470 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.41 million, down from 115,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Enstar Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $181.11. About 44,942 shares traded or 1.63% up from the average. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 18.67% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 58.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 197,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 139,830 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.82M, down from 337,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $170.79. About 1.24 million shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 39.36% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 17/04/2018 – Terraform Enterprise Expands Private Install Environments to Include AWS, Azure, GCP, and VMware; 17/05/2018 – DELL: SALE TO THIRD PARTY OF DELL OR VMWARE NOT CONSIDERED; 21/05/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $140; 21/05/2018 – Carl Icahn says his stake in VMware worth ‘hundreds of millions,’ also owns Dell tracker stock DVMT; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 19/04/2018 – UBER IS SAID TO SELECT VMWARE’S ROWE AS CFO FOR PLANNED ’19 IPO; 17/04/2018 – Carl Icahn buys stake in software provider VMware – CNBC; 19/03/2018 – Sungard Availability Services Brings VMware NSX to Hosted Private Cloud Solution for Dell EMC lnfrastructures; 17/04/2018 – CNBC International: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 25/04/2018 – Rackspace Expands VMware Private Cloud as a Service to Customer Data Centers

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 12 sales for $30.74 million activity. $758,964 worth of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) was sold by Krysler P. Kevan. 16,135 VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) shares with value of $2.39M were sold by POONEN SANJAY. $4.42M worth of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) was sold by GELSINGER PATRICK P on Friday, January 11. 35,000 shares were sold by BROWN MICHAEL W, worth $5.60M on Friday, December 14. 1,500 VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) shares with value of $229,155 were sold by Olli Amy Fliegelman. Carli Maurizio had sold 36,848 shares worth $5.41M.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $3.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 102,910 shares to 676,110 shares, valued at $49.76 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) by 24,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 50 investors sold VMW shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 72.96 million shares or 6.04% less from 77.65 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.82% or 123,240 shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm reported 3.78% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). 3,800 were reported by Cobblestone Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corporation New York. Spectrum Mngmt Group Inc stated it has 0.01% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Nelson Roberts Inv Limited Liability Com stated it has 85 shares. North Carolina-based Holderness Investments Company has invested 0.2% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Hbk Lp reported 921,145 shares. Gru One Trading Lp has 0.1% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Franklin Resource Inc reported 197,112 shares. Caxton Associate Limited Partnership holds 0.12% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) or 11,016 shares. Carroll Financial Associates Inc reported 24 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks reported 0.1% stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa holds 5,904 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 2,691 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, up 10.29% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.36 per share. VMW’s profit will be $614.83M for 28.47 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.97% EPS growth.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77 million and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamond Hill Invt Cl A (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 19,160 shares to 81,272 shares, valued at $13.44 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Affiliated Managers Grp (NYSE:AMG) by 21,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).