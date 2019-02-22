As Wells Fargo Bk N A (WFC) Market Value Declined, Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Lowered Stake; King Wealth Management Group Has Increased Stake in Apple (AAPL)

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Bk N A (WFC) by 22.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 884 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,132 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $174.59M, down from 4,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Wells Fargo Bk N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $49.56. About 16.94 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.79% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Close to Settling Risk Management Claims With Regulators; 27/03/2018 – Elizabeth Warren wants to grill likely New York Fed president on Wells Fargo oversight; 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S ED BLAKEY TO RETIRE AFTER 34 YEARS WITH CO; 05/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO PLANS TO INTEGRATE CORPORATE, INVESTMENT BANK; LAYOFFS MAY FOLLOW – WSJ, CITING; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo said to be target of $1 billion US fine; 26/04/2018 – Autoliv Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Says Fed Asset Cap Isn’t as Painful as It Thought; 26/04/2018 – Myers Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 17/05/2018 – SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORP SAIC.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 13/04/2018 – SF Chronicle: Wells Fargo could settle investigations for $1 billion

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc bought 5,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,161 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.75 million, up from 37,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $806.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $171.06. About 656 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – The listing is widely seen as a step for Terry Gou’s Foxconn, a major Apple supplier formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, to wean itself off heavy reliance on manufacturing smartphones for the California-based iPhone maker and to diversify into new areas; 29/03/2018 – APPLE TO REVAMP PRIVACY CONTROLS TO COMPLY WITH NEW EU LAW; 21/05/2018 – Apple FCU Survey: 70 Percent of Millennials and 34 Percent of Baby Boomers in NoVa Not Saving Enough for Retirement; 15/03/2018 – Former Apple CEO and chairman of RxAdvance says the cost parameters of the pharmacy benefit manager market need to ‘fundamentally’ change; 24/05/2018 – US jury awards Apple $539m in Samsung patent retrial: CNET; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 13/03/2018 – APPLE INC SAYS TO HOST 29TH ANNUAL WORLDWIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE IN SAN JOSE FROM JUNE 4 THROUGH JUNE 8; 01/05/2018 – Apple: New $100B Shr Repurchase Authorization Announced; 29/05/2018 – Apple is planning on using OLED screens on all new iPhones going forward, meaning a good deal of benefits for consumers, according to @robotodd; 10/05/2018 – Revenue of Taiwan’s Major Apple Suppliers +11.5% Y/y in April

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64M and $256.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) by 14 shares to 3,660 shares, valued at $510.50 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 1,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,704 shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Deck (NYSE:SWK).

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $319.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,065 shares to 102,103 shares, valued at $29.70M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,957 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

