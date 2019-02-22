As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Share Value Declined, First National Trust Co Has Decreased by $1.34 Million Its Stake; Nike (NKE) Holding Has Boosted by Gfs Advisors Llc

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 21.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 3,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,564 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.91 million, up from 18,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $83.95. About 8.58M shares traded or 17.79% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC QTRLY EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA TOTAL REV $2,299 MLN, UP 19 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Businessweek: Nike’s Converse brand loses its chief marketing officer to Supreme; 22/03/2018 – More: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has disposed of its Nike stake, CNBC’s @LesliePicker confirms; 07/05/2018 – BNP Paribas Netherland Adds Worldpay, Exits Nike: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Nike Product Revamp Helps Bring Rebound to North American Market; 22/03/2018 – Nike Boosts Sales, Marks Loss and Makes a Tech Acquisition; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion has left the company amid scrutiny of the company’s culture; 21/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS IT `ACTED SWIFTLY’ AFTER IT HEARD OF BEHAVOR ISSUES; 13/05/2018 – Guardian (NG): NFF to renew improved Nike deal before World Cup; 05/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Drake Spotted Wearing Nike Air Max 1 Sneakers, Casts Doubt on adidas Rumors

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 19.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co sold 25,708 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,978 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.62M, down from 132,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $49.56. About 16.94 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.79% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Nestle, Facebook and Wells Fargo Made Biggest Negative Contribution; 20/04/2018 – Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection Announces Settlement With Wells Fargo For Auto-Loan Administration and Mortgage Practices; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to pay $1 billion in regulatory settlement over abuses in its auto and mortgage loan units; 19/04/2018 – US regulators to hit Wells Fargo with $1bn fine; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WANTS CONGRESS TO CREATE LEGISLATIVE SOLUTION FOR DEALING WITH GUNMAKERS -CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – IN DISCUSSIONS WITH CFPB & OCC TO RESOLVE MATTERS ON PAST PRACTICES ON SOME AUTOMOBILE COLLATERAL PROTECTION INSURANCE POLICIES; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – ORDERS REQUIRE COMPANY TO PAY $1 BLN IN TOTAL CIVIL MONEY PENALTIES; 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $66.08 million activity. Matheson Monique S. had sold 17,000 shares worth $1.41 million on Tuesday, September 11. 200,000 shares were sold by Slusher John F, worth $14.81M. RODGERS JOHNATHAN A sold $1.36M worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Wednesday, September 19.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79M and $546.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 112,068 shares to 19,320 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 1,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,803 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

First National Trust Co, which manages about $982.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5,088 shares to 65,608 shares, valued at $7.67 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 11,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

