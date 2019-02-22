As Wsfs Financial (WSFS) Shares Declined, Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Boosted Holding; As Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Natixis Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.31 Million

Natixis decreased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 13.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 21,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,586 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.59M, down from 162,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $52.44. About 41,580 shares traded. SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 30.44% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 Billion in New OCIO Assets in Six Months; 07/03/2018 – SEI & SYNECHRON JOIN FORCES FOR BLOCKCHAIN UTILIZATION; 18/04/2018 – SEI to Announce First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q EPS 86c; 01/05/2018 – CAIS Selects SEI to Provide An Innovative Front-Office Technology Solution for Alternative Investment Platform; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 B in New OCIO Assets in Six Mos; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Rev $405.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ SEI Investments Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEIC); 20/03/2018 – SEI and Quovo Leverage APls to Deliver Holistic Financial Advice; 26/03/2018 – SEI Enhances Technology for Improved Wealth Management Decision-Making

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Wsfs Financial Corp (WSFS) by 172.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 25,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 39,960 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.88 million, up from 14,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Wsfs Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $44.1. About 38,254 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 21.41% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 07/05/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Financial Corporation Announces Executive Leadership Promotions; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Boosts Di; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q EPS $1.16; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $57.7M; 23/04/2018 – Correct: WSFS Financial Reports 1Q, Not 4Q, Result; 03/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Core EPS 76; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Peggy Eddens’ Role Expands to Exec VP, Chief Associate and Customer Experience Officer; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Rev $105.2; 21/04/2018 – DJ WSFS Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSFS)

Since September 12, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 10 sales for $28.30 million activity. $7.66 million worth of SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) was sold by WEST ALFRED P JR on Tuesday, November 20. Shares for $774,450 were sold by MCGONIGLE DENNIS. Another trade for 3,110 shares valued at $154,909 was bought by KLAUDER PAUL. Ujobai Joseph P had sold 15,000 shares worth $940,800 on Wednesday, September 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 30 investors sold SEIC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 105.46 million shares or 0.21% less from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC). Ledyard Bancshares has 436 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Partnership has invested 0.22% in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 26,813 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 153,811 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd has invested 0.17% in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC). Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership accumulated 2,840 shares or 0% of the stock. Utah Retirement Sys invested in 24,788 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 1,154 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dupont Mgmt holds 0.03% or 21,032 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorp has invested 0.01% in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC). Daiwa Secs Gp accumulated 0% or 4,200 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% or 10,807 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Management owns 0.02% invested in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 465,663 shares. World Asset Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Natixis, which manages about $17.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 67,436 shares to 79,888 shares, valued at $6.74M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 7,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK).

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $3.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT) by 59,360 shares to 37,505 shares, valued at $526,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 46,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 357,920 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI).

Since August 30, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $3.84 million activity. Canuso Dominic C had bought 4,245 shares worth $207,793.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.51 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 16 investors sold WSFS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 24.47 million shares or 7.07% more from 22.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pnc Ser owns 147,373 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) for 21,464 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 32,120 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Llc has 0.18% invested in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Us Retail Bank De owns 3,496 shares. Principal Group Incorporated has 0% invested in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) for 13,926 shares. Palisade Cap Management Ltd Liability Nj reported 323,996 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Schwab Charles Invest invested in 169,847 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Secor Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0.05% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Fincl Architects holds 400 shares. Pzena Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 120,314 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Lc has 0% invested in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa holds 0.01% or 79,548 shares in its portfolio.