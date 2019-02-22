Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN) and Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Contrasting side by side

Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) and Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE), both competing one another are Business Software & Services companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Technology Inc. 522.09M 13.29 73.42M 2.17 38.29 Guidewire Software Inc. 732.58M 10.07 5.26M 0.33 259.15

Table 1 highlights Aspen Technology Inc. and Guidewire Software Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Guidewire Software Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Aspen Technology Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Aspen Technology Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guidewire Software Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) and Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Technology Inc. 14.06% 153.5% 26.1% Guidewire Software Inc. -0.72% -0.4% -0.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.51 beta means Aspen Technology Inc.’s volatility is 51.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Guidewire Software Inc.’s 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aspen Technology Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, Guidewire Software Inc. has 8.4 and 8.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Guidewire Software Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aspen Technology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aspen Technology Inc. and Guidewire Software Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Technology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Guidewire Software Inc. 0 4 2 2.33

Aspen Technology Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 0.36% and an $100 average target price. Competitively Guidewire Software Inc. has a consensus target price of $105.8, with potential upside of 16.21%. The information presented earlier suggests that Guidewire Software Inc. looks more robust than Aspen Technology Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

About 0.6% of Aspen Technology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Guidewire Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aspen Technology Inc. -3.9% -4.38% -27.74% -14.74% 23.48% 25.27% Guidewire Software Inc. -8.28% -6.28% -13.19% -4.79% 17.23% 14.81%

For the past year Aspen Technology Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Guidewire Software Inc.

Summary

Aspen Technology Inc. beats Guidewire Software Inc. on 10 of the 15 factors.

Aspen Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments. The company's software suites include aspenONE Engineering, aspenONE Manufacturing and Supply Chain, and aspenONE Asset Performance Management, which are integrated applications that allow end users to design process manufacturing environments, forecast and simulate potential actions, monitor operational performances, predict the reliability of an asset and equipment failure, and manage planning and scheduling activities, as well as collaborate across these functions and activities. It also provides software maintenance and support, professional, and training services. The company's customers include companies that are engaged in the process and other industries, including energy, chemicals, engineering, and construction, as well as pharmaceuticals, transportation, power, metals and mining, pulp and paper, and consumer packaged goods. Aspen Technology, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides software products for property and casualty insurers. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. The companyÂ’s products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based underwriting application. Its InsuranceSuite add-on applications consist of Guidewire Rating Management to manage the pricing of insurance products; Guidewire Reinsurance Management to use rules-based logic to execute reinsurance strategy through underwriting and claims processes; Guidewire Client Data Management to manage customer information; and Guidewire Product Content Management that provides software tools and standards-based line-of-business templates to introduce and modify insurance products. The company also provides data management and analytics products, such as Guidewire DataHub, a data store that unifies, standardizes, and stores data from insurerÂ’s systems and external sources; Guidewire InfoCenter that provides information for business intelligence, analysis, and enhanced decision making; Guidewire Live that aggregate data from internal and third-party sources, and analyze and visualize data; and Guidewire Predictive Analytics, a tool that allows insurers to make data-driven decisions. In addition, it offers Guidewire Digital Engagement Applications to provide digital experiences to customers, agents, vendors, and field personnel through their device of choice; and implementation and integration, maintenance support, and professional services, as well as Guidewire Production Services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.