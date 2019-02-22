aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Comparison side by side

Both aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. N/A 0.00 39.67M -1.33 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.65M 59.12 99.58M -0.65 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of aTyr Pharma Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us aTyr Pharma Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -78.1% -53.6% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1,497.44% -97.7% -82.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.87 beta means aTyr Pharma Inc.’s volatility is 187.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. is 5.4 while its Current Ratio is 5.4. Meanwhile, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.1 while its Quick Ratio is 6.1. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for aTyr Pharma Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $8.5, with potential upside of 260.17%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.7% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.5% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -6.49% -9.83% -23.17% -41.75% -85.23% -83.54% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -12.42% -16.16% -14.6% -29.12% -29.12%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors aTyr Pharma Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.