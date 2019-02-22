Auburn National Bancorporation (AUBN) to pay $0.25 on Mar 25, 2019; Unifirst (UNF) Sentiment Is 1.27

Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) is expected to pay $0.25 on Mar 25, 2019. (NASDAQ:AUBN) shareholders before Mar 7, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. Auburn National Bancorporation Inc’s current price of $34.06 translates into 0.73% yield. Auburn National Bancorporation Inc’s dividend has Mar 8, 2019 as record date. Feb 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.78% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $34.06. About 2,015 shares traded. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) has risen 5.43% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AUBN News: 17/05/2018 – Martinrea International Holds New Technical Center Grand Opening in Auburn Hills, Michigan; 28/03/2018 – NEDERMAN ACQUIRES AUBURN FILTERSENSE LLC, A LEADING PROVIDER OF PARTICULATE MONITORS AND FILTER CONTROL SOLUTIONS; 05/04/2018 – Nederman: Nederman completes acquisition of Auburn FilterSense LLC; 27/04/2018 – Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. Reports Completion of the Redemption of Trust Preferred Securities; 28/03/2018 – Nederman: Nederman acquires Auburn FilterSense LLC, a leading provider of particulate monitors and filter control solutions; 29/03/2018 – Auburn University To Hire 500 Tenure-Track Faculty; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Auburn, Al’s $30m Go Warrants, Series 2018; 14/03/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA Waypoint Campus Housing Acquires Student Housing Properties Serving Auburn University and University of Kansas, Lawrence; 14/03/2018 – Waypoint Campus Housing Acquires Student Housing Properties Serving Auburn University and University of Kansas, Lawrence; 07/03/2018 Auburn Fans Have a New Way to Mow With Tigers Pride

Unifirst Corp (UNF) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 93 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 73 cut down and sold stakes in Unifirst Corp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 14.01 million shares, down from 14.33 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Unifirst Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 58 Increased: 58 New Position: 35.

Analysts await UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) to report earnings on March, 27. They expect $1.53 EPS, up 10.87% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.38 per share. UNF’s profit will be $29.30 million for 24.10 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual EPS reported by UniFirst Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.62% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $147.48. About 78,306 shares traded. UniFirst Corporation (UNF) has declined 14.90% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNF News: 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST 2Q ADJ EPS $1.38, EST. $1.14; 28/03/2018 – UniFirst Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST SEES FY EPS $7.45 TO $7.65, EST. $5.52; 28/03/2018 UNIFIRST 2Q EPS $2.85; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst Sees FY18 Rev $1.66B-$1.67B; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst 2Q Net $58.4M; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.66 BLN TO $1.67 BLN; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.45 TO $7.65; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst: Raising Qtrly Div to $0.1125 Per Shr for Common Stk and to $0.09 Per Shr for Class B Common Stk; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST SEES FY REV. $1.66B TO $1.67B, EST. $1.65B

River Road Asset Management Llc holds 0.95% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation for 263,367 shares. New South Capital Management Inc owns 168,023 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Martin & Co Inc Tn has 0.76% invested in the company for 14,505 shares. The Hong Kong-based Parametrica Management Ltd has invested 0.76% in the stock. Tpg Group Holdings (Sbs) Advisors Inc., a Texas-based fund reported 255,927 shares.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company has market cap of $2.82 billion. It operates through US Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid divisions. It has a 17.26 P/E ratio. The firm designs, makes, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $3.52 million activity.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc

Since October 16, 2018, it had 19 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $27,273 activity. Another trade for 43 shares valued at $1,303 was made by ANDRUS TERRY W on Friday, January 4. Barrett J Tutt bought $7,444 worth of Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) on Monday, December 10. On Friday, November 16 the insider HOUSEL DAVID E bought $1,834. The insider HAM WILLIAM F JR bought $1,063. On Friday, January 4 SMITH CHARLES EDWARD JR bought $541 worth of Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) or 18 shares. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Bridges Samuel Mark bought $335. 17 Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) shares with value of $513 were bought by O’DONNELL SHANNON.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2018 Q3. Its down 5.62, from 7 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 5 investors sold Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 424,723 shares or 50.98% less from 866,452 shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 30,558 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 252 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 77 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) for 4,641 shares. Banc Funds Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 53,878 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 3,619 shares. State Street Corp has 0% invested in Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN). Wells Fargo Mn has 486 shares. Lincoln Natl Corporation owns 18,230 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% of its portfolio in Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN). Moreover, Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) for 16 shares. 652 are owned by Citigroup. 11,000 are held by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. 10,073 were accumulated by Deutsche Bankshares Ag. Us Natl Bank De reported 9,922 shares.