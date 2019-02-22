Aurora Investment Counsel Increased Its Logmein (LOGM) Stake; 3M Co (MMM) Stock Price Declined While Tci Wealth Advisors Has Cut Its Stake

Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Logmein Inc. (LOGM) by 32.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel bought 4,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.84% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 18,994 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.69M, up from 14,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Logmein Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $83.3. About 879,886 shares traded or 9.41% up from the average. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 25.02% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 13/03/2018 LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 10/05/2018 – LogMeIn’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Award; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN USA TO HAVE ACCESS TO $400M REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Rev $279.2M; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Large Dividend Adds LogMeIn; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 96c; 10/04/2018 – LogMeln Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 7.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 1,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,179 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.46M, down from 22,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $207.77. About 1.74M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey)

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 11 selling transactions for $17.53 million activity. Another trade for 8,906 shares valued at $1.77M was sold by Vale Michael G.. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider THULIN INGE G sold $2.70 million. Shares for $942,450 were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C. Vrohidis Ippocratis also sold $1.63M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. Hammes Eric D. had sold 1,272 shares worth $274,752. PAGE GREGORY R bought 1,000 shares worth $184,500.

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.53B and $239.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 7,328 shares to 13,882 shares, valued at $601,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

