Auxier Asset Management Holds Stake in Abbvie (ABBV); As Duke Energy New Com New (DUK) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Orrstown Financial Services Lowered by $348,864 Its Position

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (DUK) by 75.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold 4,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.96% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1,442 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $115,000, down from 5,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $89.59. About 3.17 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 2.97% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY’S $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NORTH CARO; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS PROPOSING OPSB RESCHEDULE ADJUDICATORY HEARING IN COLUMBUS FOR LATER THIS SPRING OR SUMMER; 04/04/2018 – Cyberattack Bleeds Into Utility Space as Duke Sees Billing Delay; 27/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROPOSES RATE INCREASE IN SOUTH CAROLINA; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES 0.5 PERCENT POWER RETAIL GROWTH LONG-TERM; 16/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Sees Investing $11B Over 2017-2026 in New Natural Gas-Fired, Wind and Solar Generation; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 18.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 4,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,775 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.53M, up from 22,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $78.75. About 6.36M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMlNATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Patients Met Primary Endpoint; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS ALSO MET IN PHASE 3 STUDY IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie to Grant Patent Licenses in Europe on Country-By-Country Basis; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – IN 2018, WILL EXPERIENCE ONE-TIME NET TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO TIMING OF PHASE IN OF PROVISIONS OF NEW LEGISLATION ON CERTAIN SUBSIDIARIES; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the Intl Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Rev $7.93B

Auxier Asset Management, which manages about $647.08M and $530.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3,000 shares to 21,075 shares, valued at $5.50M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $21.78 million activity. 16,850 shares were sold by GONZALEZ RICHARD A, worth $1.50M. Another trade for 42,450 shares valued at $3.82 million was sold by Gosebruch Henry O. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J sold $5.40M.

