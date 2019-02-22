Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Increases Position in Stryker Com (SYK); Huntington National Bank Has Trimmed Its Position in Boeing Co (BA) by $883,351

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Stryker Corp Com (SYK) by 4.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc bought 2,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.49% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 63,963 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.37M, up from 61,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Stryker Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $187.58. About 1.01 million shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 13.28% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.28% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SEES 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH, THAT EXCLUDES IMPACT RELATED TO ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD TO BE OF 6.5% TO 7.0%; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Maveric Magnetic Resonance Imaging Used to Study Detailed Bone Apposition and Fixation of the Stryker Trident; 02/05/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone® And Joint Health Education To The Wells Fargo Championship; 06/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Sustainability Solutions- Stryker Sustainability Solutions Reprocessed BW Lasso 2515 NAV eco Variable Diagnostic E; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP QTRLY ORGANIC NET SALES INCREASED 7.0% DESPITE ONE LESS SELLING DAY; 21/03/2018 – REG-Stryker announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 22/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–NEW – AMD / STRYKER (VA-18-00041480) – 36C25718Q0537; 06/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Stryker

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 2,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,304 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.17 million, down from 64,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $417.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 25/05/2018 – Boeing Deploys Executive to Rolls-Royce as 787 Engine Woes Mount; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS ALSO IN TALKS WITH BOEING BA.N FOR ADDITIONAL 777-30ER PLANES, OR COULD LEASE SECOND HAND ONES; 06/05/2018 – Times of Oman: Airbus, Boeing risk order disruption as Etihad reviews strategy; 16/04/2018 – WHEELTUG PLC ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF A SLOT AGREEMENT FOR 15 BOEING 737NG AND AIRBUS A320 FAMILY AIRCRAFT; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 21/05/2018 – Zunum is backed by venture arms of Boeing and JetBlue; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine failure forces Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 15/05/2018 – WTO rules that EU failed to remove all Airbus subsidies; 18/05/2018 – BA: Three passengers on the Boeing 737-200 flight survived the accident. #Cuba – ! $BA

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 sales for $53.53 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M. On Friday, February 8 McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 12,637 shares. $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. Shares for $1.75M were sold by Sands Diana L on Monday, October 29. $602,733 worth of stock was sold by RAMOS JENETTE E on Friday, November 9.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackline Inc by 29,445 shares to 104,885 shares, valued at $5.92 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (Prn) (SPY) by 375,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 376,358 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has 2.00M shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 4.89M shares stake. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation reported 208 shares. 706 were reported by Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc. Cleararc reported 15,640 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Cannell Peter B & Co invested in 0.04% or 2,750 shares. 1.96M are owned by Alliancebernstein Lp. Hgk Asset reported 0.17% stake. Meritage Portfolio stated it has 10,239 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). National Bank & Trust Of The West holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,999 shares. Cue Fin has 2,147 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. American Rech And Mgmt Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 890 shares. 4,727 are held by Smithfield. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability invested in 14,975 shares or 0.43% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 32 investors sold SYK shares while 354 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 265.65 million shares or 1.33% less from 269.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cadinha Ltd reported 50,621 shares stake. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has invested 0.97% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Moreover, American Interest Grp Inc has 0.08% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Atwood Palmer reported 0% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 36 shares. Winslow Capital Ltd Company, Minnesota-based fund reported 1.11 million shares. Principal Fincl Group has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Alley Llc has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Hsbc Holdings Public Lc invested in 251,389 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd invested in 9,871 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cap Investment Services Of America owns 92,618 shares or 2.47% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts Svcs Company Ma holds 0.52% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) or 7.11 million shares. Stewart And Patten Co reported 94,134 shares stake. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99M and $552.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 8,309 shares to 98,848 shares, valued at $6.33 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares U.S. Insrnce Etf (IAK) by 7,976 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,191 shares, and cut its stake in Trade Desk Inc Com Cl A.