Basswood Capital Management Has Cut Position in Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) by $1.54 Million as Valuation Declined; Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) Shareholder Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Cut Its Position as Market Value Declined

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) by 63.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 39,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $904,000, down from 62,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Southern First Bancshares In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.56M market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $38.65. About 10,490 shares traded. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) has declined 16.67% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) by 0.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 5,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 742,323 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $69.46 million, down from 747,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $97.31. About 1.52 million shares traded or 142.84% up from the average. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 1.22% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.62 TO $4.82, EST. $4.75; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – ACKNOWLEDGES RESIGNATION OF CHAROONG SUPANPONG, THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q EPS 41c; 17/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA AB DIGN.ST – HAS BEGUN PROCESS OF OBTAINING A CURRENT PROCEDURAL TERMINOLOGY (CPT®) CODE FOR FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING SYSTEMS; 06/03/2018 CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 323.9 MLN YUAN IN FEB; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA INITIATES ACTION WITH AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION TO ADD CPT® CODES FOR INSURANCE COVERAGE OF FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING MEDICAL DEVICES; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 07/05/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS APRIL CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 366.6 MLN YUAN, JAN-APR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 1.5 BLN YUAN; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – EXPECT 2018 SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH TO BE 2.7% AT MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE RANGE, COMPARED TO ORIGINAL OUTLOOK OF 2.5%

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $2.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Fndtn Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 286,985 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $18.25M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) by 226,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 791,779 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Since September 13, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 sales for $731,133 activity. Shares for $750,184 were sold by SEAVER R ARTHUR JR on Thursday, September 13. The insider GILMER FRED JR sold $52,195.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.60, from 1.57 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 4 investors sold SFST shares while 26 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 4.93 million shares or 1.38% more from 4.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Livingston Asset Mgmt Com (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has invested 0.09% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). 10,291 are owned by Wells Fargo & Mn. 68,726 are held by Penn Cap Management Inc. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) for 32,914 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0% invested in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) for 6,826 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has invested 0.09% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Tower Research Limited Liability Co (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Blackrock Inc stated it has 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Moreover, California Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) for 11,276 shares. State Street stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Geode Capital Mngmt Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Globeflex LP reported 9,800 shares. Northern Trust accumulated 79,619 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Plc has invested 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Millennium Lc has 0% invested in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) for 5,323 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 23 investors sold CPT shares while 102 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 82.60 million shares or 0.32% more from 82.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 300,287 are owned by Eagle Asset Mngmt. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 131,350 shares. Eaton Vance Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.02% or 26,507 shares. Westpac Banking owns 76,764 shares. Westwood Holdings Gp invested in 7,170 shares. Assetmark Incorporated stated it has 0% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Fayez Sarofim & has 0.06% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 114,800 shares. Segment Wealth Limited Company reported 0.07% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Jefferies Gru Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 5,166 shares. Us Bankshares De reported 24,511 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp holds 748,375 shares. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.02% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). 13,460 are held by Channing Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Profund Advisors Lc owns 14,469 shares.