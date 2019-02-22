Beacon Financial Group Increased Its Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Stake; J2 Global (JCOM)’s Sentiment Is 1.33

J2 Global Inc (JCOM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.04, from 1.37 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 128 investment professionals increased or opened new positions, while 96 reduced and sold holdings in J2 Global Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 45.27 million shares, down from 45.42 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding J2 Global Inc in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 73 Increased: 85 New Position: 43.

Beacon Financial Group increased Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) stake by 133.9% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Beacon Financial Group acquired 63,381 shares as Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK)’s stock declined 14.03%. The Beacon Financial Group holds 110,715 shares with $3.12 million value, up from 47,334 last quarter. Liberty Global Plc now has $18.83B valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.75. About 2.33 million shares traded. Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 23.89% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Vodafone to expand in Europe with $21.8 bn Liberty assets purchase; 30/05/2018 – EU COMMISSION CONFIRMS APPROVAL OF ACQUISITION OF DUTCH CABLE TV OPERATOR ZIGGO BY LIBERTY GLOBAL, SUBJECT TO CONDITIONS; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Vodafone close to buying Liberty Global assets in Germany, East Europe – report; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – EXPECT SALE OF UPC AUSTRIA FOR EUR 1.9 BLN TO T-MOBILE AUSTRIA TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC QTRLY REVENUE $4,156.1 MLN, UP 4.2 PCT; 05/03/2018 LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO: TALKS WITH VODAFONE ARE ONGOING; 05/04/2018 – Liberty Global again seeks EU okay for Ziggo buy after court veto; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $23 Billion; 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO FRIES ENDS REMARKS AT CONFERENCE

Beacon Financial Group decreased Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) stake by 26,442 shares to 48,316 valued at $2.21 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 10,861 shares and now owns 30,672 shares. Proshares Ultr 7 (UST) was reduced too.

j2 Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.22 billion. It operates through two divisions, Business Cloud Services and Digital Media. It has a 33.08 P/E ratio. The Business Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc Md holds 3.57% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. for 125,332 shares. Brave Asset Management Inc owns 78,014 shares or 3.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S&T Bank Pa has 1.67% invested in the company for 108,038 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Copeland Capital Management Llc has invested 1.57% in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 592,024 shares.

The stock increased 0.43% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $85.67. About 335,863 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (JCOM) has declined 5.86% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 09/04/2018 – J2 Global Names Dan Stone as Pres of Its Everyday Health Division; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.7% of J2 Global; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Adds J2 Global, Exits Cadence Design: 13F; 04/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference May 23; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.95 TO $6.25, EST. $6.11; 24/04/2018 – j2 Cloud Services Expands Senior Leadership Team; Ron Burr to Take on Senior Vice President and General Manager Role; 26/03/2018 – J2 Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – j2 Global to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.95-Adj EPS $6.25