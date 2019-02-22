Beddow Capital Management Increased Autoliv (ALV) Holding; As D R Horton (DHI) Share Price Declined, Impala Asset Management Trimmed Stake by $10.38 Million

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 39.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 247,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 384,021 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.20M, down from 631,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $40.27. About 4.71 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has declined 28.39% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MLN TO $350 MLN IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 13/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Autoliv Inc. (ALV) by 11.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 7,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 74,016 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.42M, up from 66,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Autoliv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $79.32. About 769,679 shares traded or 12.32% up from the average. Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has declined 18.35% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ALV News: 26/04/2018 – Autoliv: Initial Capitalization of Veoneer to Be Provided Through Capital Injection for Up to $1.2B of Cash Liquidity; 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS CEVIAN CAPITAL, ALECTA AND AMF, HAVE EACH INDIVIDUALLY AGREED WITH AUTOLIV AND VEONEER TO REMAIN AS MAJOR OWNERS OF VEONEER FOR A PERIOD OF TIME AFTER SPIN-OFF; 16/03/2018 – Cevian Capital Kicks Autoliv’s Tires — Barrons.com; 22/03/2018 – Leaders for Veoneer and Autoliv Announced Ahead of Planned Spin-off; 29/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS HAS BEEN SELECTED BY ONE OF WORLD’S LEADING AUTOMAKERS AS A PARTNER TO DEVELOP AND PRODUCE MONO VISION CAMERA SYSTEMS COMPRISED OF CAMERA HARDWARE, SOFTWARE AND ALGORITHM…; 24/05/2018 – Autoliv: Autoliv Board approves completion of spin-off; 08/03/2018 Autoliv: Autoliv Nominated to Develop and Produce First Level 3 ADAS System for Geely; 08/05/2018 – AUTOLIV SEES FIVE CURRENT BOARD MEMBERS TO BE ON VEONEER BOARD; 27/04/2018 – Autoliv FY Underlying Profitability in Electronics Seen Decreasing on Year; 09/05/2018 – GM Recognizes Autoliv for Performance, Quality, and Innovation

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61M and $225.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 5,591 shares to 82,912 shares, valued at $12.54 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Investor Ab ‘B’ (IVSBF) by 19,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,491 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 39 investors sold ALV shares while 40 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 21.04 million shares or 27.62% less from 29.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brinker holds 0.03% or 9,731 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 5,897 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) or 87,121 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank invested in 1,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Macquarie Limited owns 3,726 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr owns 1.79 million shares. Gulf Interest Savings Bank (Uk) reported 28,330 shares. Westpac Banking invested 0% of its portfolio in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Us Bancorp De stated it has 5,692 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 3,279 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru invested in 0.03% or 308,386 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc holds 5,357 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 7,073 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) for 55,116 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Tn has 200 shares.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $8.19 million activity. The insider WHEAT BILL W sold $486,142. On Tuesday, January 29 Allen Barbara K sold $59,281 worth of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 1,667 shares. $1.15M worth of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) was sold by Murray Michael J on Friday, December 7. 10,000 shares valued at $344,006 were sold by ANDERSON BRADLEY S on Friday, December 28. On Tuesday, December 18 the insider HORTON DONALD R sold $5.88 million.