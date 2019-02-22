BeiGene Ltd. (BGNE) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Comparison side by side

BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeiGene Ltd. 174.03M 47.50 507.77M -9.61 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 18.36M -0.85 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BeiGene Ltd. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeiGene Ltd. -291.77% -38.8% -29.6% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

11.6 and 11.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BeiGene Ltd. Its rival Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. BeiGene Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BeiGene Ltd. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.8% and 0% respectively. BeiGene Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 32.4% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BeiGene Ltd. -11.06% 10.42% -17.53% -31.81% 41.72% 39.54% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.25% 0% 0% 0% 0% -2.72%

For the past year BeiGene Ltd. has 39.54% stronger performance while Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -2.72% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BeiGene Ltd.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.