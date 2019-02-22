BeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE) EPS Estimated At $-2.56; Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) Had 1 Bulls

Analysts expect BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) to report $-2.56 EPS on February, 27.They anticipate $0.37 EPS change or 16.89% from last quarter’s $-2.19 EPS. After having $-2.53 EPS previously, BeiGene, Ltd.’s analysts see 1.19% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $138.85. About 327,454 shares traded. BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) has risen 41.72% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BGNE News: 10/04/2018 – BEIGENE INITIATES GLOBAL PHASE 2 TRIAL OF ANTI-PD-1 ANTIBODY TISLELIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 30/05/2018 – Celgene and Chinese Partner BeiGene Verge in Opposite Directions; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Singapore Adds BeiGene, Exits Yum China: 13F; 15/05/2018 – BEIGENE LTD BGNE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $207 FROM $200; 09/05/2018 – BEIGENE LTD – REVENUES FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 WERE $32.54 MLN, COMPARED TO NIL IN SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 09/05/2018 – BeiGene 1Q Loss/Shr $2.03; 03/04/2018 – BEIGENE APPOINTS J. SAMUEL SU TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/04/2018 – BEIGENE – IN PATIENTS WITH OVARIAN, BREAST CANCER, PRELIM RESULTS SUPPORT RECOMMENDED PAMIPARIB DOSING REGIMEN, DEMONSTRATED ANTITUMOR ACTIVITY; 01/05/2018 – BeiGene Appoints Senior Pharmaceutical Executive Dr. Xiaobin Wu as General Manager of China and President of BeiGene, Ltd; 17/05/2018 – BeiGene Initiates Phase 3 Trial of Pamiparib as Maintenance Therapy in Chinese Patients with Ovarian Cancer

Among 2 analysts covering Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Acadia Healthcare Co has $43 highest and $27 lowest target. $35’s average target is 26.26% above currents $27.72 stock price. Acadia Healthcare Co had 2 analyst reports since November 14, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, November 14. See Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) latest ratings:

03/01/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $27 Initiates Coverage On

14/11/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $46 New Target: $43 Maintain

Since November 1, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.88 million activity. WAUD REEVE B had sold 41,865 shares worth $1.88 million on Thursday, November 1.

The stock increased 0.65% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.72. About 872,891 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 1.83% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.83% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 14/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q REV. $742.2M, EST. $730.4M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Services Adds Acadia Health; 11/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 11/05/2018 – Saint Thomas Health and Acadia Healthcare Announce Plans to Develop a Psychiatric Inpatient Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Elysium, stable outlook; 13/03/2018 – Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $3.04B-$3.08B

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $2.45 billion. The companyÂ’s acute inpatient psychiatric facilities offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities include residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs. It has a 10.75 P/E ratio. It also provides outpatient community services, such as community programs that are designed to provide therapeutic treatment to children and adolescents who have a clinically-defined emotional, psychiatric, or chemical dependency disorder.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 1.47 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 22 investors sold Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 102.30 million shares or 6.45% less from 109.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ls Advsrs Ltd Com has 5,322 shares. Copper Rock Capital Limited Liability Company reported 375,000 shares stake. Brinker Capital invested in 0.02% or 15,481 shares. Barclays Public invested 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). 17,935 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Incorporated Oh owns 0.2% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 575,047 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Hightower Advisors Llc holds 0% or 14,585 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Lc has 83,399 shares. Qci Asset Management Inc reported 500 shares. Skyline Asset Lp has 444,600 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. Federated Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 23,999 shares. New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). 365,873 are owned by Royal Bancorporation Of Canada. Vident Inv Advisory Lc reported 0.1% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $8.27 billion. The company's clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications.

