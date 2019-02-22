Berkshire Asset Management Has Upped Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stake by $1.30 Million; Driehaus Capital Management Has Upped Stake in Avalonbay Communities (AVB) as Stock Value Rose

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc (AVB) by 36.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 4,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 18,075 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.27M, up from 13,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Avalonbay Communities Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $195.91. About 414,611 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 4.16% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q FFO $2.17/Shr; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Rev $560.8M; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q FFO $2.15/Shr-FFO $2.21/Shr; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Net $141.6M; 20/03/2018 TIM NAUGHTON, CEO AVALONBAY, SPEAKS AT NYU CONFERENCE IN NYC; 26/04/2018 – AVALONBAY EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/03/2018 – AVALONBAY HAVING TO REPURPOSE LOBBIES TO MEET CO-WORK DEMAND; 23/05/2018 – AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $1.97; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.18, EST. $2.19

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by 6.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 7,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 125,110 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.58 million, up from 117,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $182.94. About 1.24 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 10.53% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold NSC shares while 354 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 187.99 million shares or 3.43% less from 194.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Piedmont Invest Inc invested in 46,347 shares. 2,033 were accumulated by Coldstream Capital Management Incorporated. Crestwood Gp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,975 shares. Nomura Asset Limited holds 0.08% or 45,511 shares in its portfolio. Naples Glob Advisors Lc holds 11,726 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank has 28,565 shares. Perkins Coie Tru stated it has 395 shares. Novare Cap Management Lc stated it has 0.28% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 1St Source Comml Bank reported 45,435 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn reported 5.18M shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.22% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Dodge And Cox holds 3,797 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.4% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Boston Private Wealth Lc reported 9,354 shares. Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri owns 0.04% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 2,350 shares.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20 million and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Mid Cap (SCHM) by 13,841 shares to 91,423 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,395 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $1.51 million activity. $414,954 worth of stock was sold by Earhart Cynthia C on Wednesday, August 29. 519 Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) shares with value of $94,117 were sold by Zampi Jason Andrew.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 27 investors sold AVB shares while 153 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 122.18 million shares or 1.58% less from 124.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Qs Investors Ltd Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Spinnaker Trust reported 2,800 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System owns 206,477 shares. First Financial Corporation In, Indiana-based fund reported 559 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) or 6,324 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 1.77M shares. Green Street Investors Ltd Llc holds 105,550 shares or 9.92% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Trust Fund stated it has 2,611 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.04% or 12,414 shares. Intll Incorporated has invested 0.04% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Fifth Third Fincl Bank owns 10,258 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wright Service Incorporated has 0.12% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Norinchukin Bancshares The owns 18,783 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Johnson Financial Group Inc reported 0% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Moreover, Macquarie Group Inc Ltd has 0.07% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Since August 24, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $6.96 million activity. $373,760 worth of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) shares were sold by HOREY LEO S III. McLaughlin William M sold 23,302 shares worth $4.35M. SCHULMAN EDWARD M had sold 1,400 shares worth $257,264. Breslin Sean J. also sold $1.31 million worth of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) on Friday, August 24. Another trade for 2,905 shares valued at $540,010 was made by Wilson Stephen W on Monday, November 26. $347,983 worth of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) shares were sold by Shea Keri A.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71B and $3.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 28,672 shares to 25,677 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 28,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,592 shares, and cut its stake in Rockwell Collins Inc (NYSE:COL).