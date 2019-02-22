BidaskScore Cuts California Water Service Group Holding (CWT); Emergent Biosolutions Has 1.12 Sentiment

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.12, from 1 in 2018Q2. The ratio has improved, as 111 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 99 sold and reduced stock positions in Emergent Biosolutions Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 38.83 million shares, up from 38.12 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Emergent Biosolutions Inc in top ten positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 84 Increased: 69 New Position: 42.

California Water Service Group Holding (NYSE:CWT)‘s rating was lowered by research professionals at BidaskScore to a Buy rating in analysts report released on Friday, 22 February.

More notable recent Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Emergent BioSolutions Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Emergent BioSolutions beats by $0.09, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Daily Biotech Pulse: Genomic Health Earnings, AbbVie’s Humira Approved For Another Indication In Japan – Benzinga” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) Stock Run Can’t Continue Forever, Wells Fargo Says In Downgrade – Benzinga” published on April 25, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Emergent BioSolutions to Acquire Specialty Vaccines Company PaxVax – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 13, 2018.

The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $63.72. About 300,693 shares traded. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) has risen 57.94% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.94% the S&P500. Some Historical EBS News: 24/05/2018 – Global group taps U.S. biotechs to speed work on Nipah vaccine; 26/03/2018 – Emergent Appoints Richard Lindahl as Chief Financial Officer; 31/05/2018 – SPROTT INVESTS IN EMERGENT BEFORE GOLD BLOCKCHAIN PLATFORM; 26/03/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Executive Management Changes That Enhance Execution of Company’s Growth Strategy; 09/05/2018 – SCALES CORPORATION LTD – SELLS BUSINESSES POLARCOLD STORES AND WHAKATU COLDSTORES LTD TO EMERGENT COLD; 03/05/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL FORECAST AND OPERATIONAL GOALS; 24/05/2018 – CEPI – COLLABORATION WITH PROFECTUS BIOSCIENCES INC. AND EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC; 25/04/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC EBS.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 03/05/2018 – Emergent Biosolutions 1Q Rev $117.8M; 13/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – R– Urgent and Emergent Prescription Fills – 36C25618Q0521

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. The company has market cap of $3.25 billion. The Company’s products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. It has a 32.53 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride.

Analysts await Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.74 per share. EBS’s profit will be $27.51M for 29.50 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Emergent BioSolutions Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.82% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.76% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $51.99. About 106,373 shares traded. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 6.48% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 26/04/2018 – California Water Service Group Confirms Proposal To Acquire SJW Group For $68.25 Per Share In Cash; 07/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Opens 2018 College Scholarship Program in California, Hawaii, and Washington; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group Rejects Unsolicited Non-Binding lndication of Interest from California Water Service Group; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Compamny – 04/27/2018 04:06 PM; 08/03/2018 CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP CWT.N : UBS STARTS WITH SELL; TARGET PRICE $34; 12/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within GDS HOLDINGS, California Water Service Group Holding, Gladstone Commercial, Ocean Rig U; 26/04/2018 – California Water Takes SJW Offer Public; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group Rejects Unsolicited Non-Binding Indication of Interest from California Water Service Group; 25/04/2018 – California Water Made Takeover Bid for SJW; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Deceptive Letter to Stockholders

Analysts await California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. CWT’s profit will be $13.46M for 46.42 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by California Water Service Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -61.11% negative EPS growth.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. The company has market cap of $2.50 billion. The firm engages in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection. It has a 42.68 P/E ratio. It offers its services to approximately 482,400 clients in 100 California communities; approximately 4,400 water and wastewater clients on the islands of Maui and Hawaii; approximately 16,700 clients in the Tacoma and Olympia areas in Washington; and approximately 8,000 water and wastewater clients in the Belen, Los Lunas, and Elephant Butte areas in New Mexico.

