BidaskScore Gives Internationa Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Lower Rating; Boothbay Fund Management Has Cut Baidu (BIDU) Holding

In a a research note revealed to investors today, BidaskScore lowered shares of Internationa Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) to a Hold rating.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased Baidu Inc (BIDU) stake by 71.82% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 3,106 shares as Baidu Inc (BIDU)’s stock declined 16.10%. The Boothbay Fund Management Llc holds 1,219 shares with $279,000 value, down from 4,325 last quarter. Baidu Inc now has $59.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $171.81. About 26,374 shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 23.09% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – ALSO ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN SHENZHEN COOCAA NETWORK TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED (COOCAA), A SUBSIDIARY OF SKYWORTH; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 18/05/2018 – Ql LU TO TRANSITION INTO NEW ROLE AT BAIDU, BAIDU PROMOTES HAIFENG WANG TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT; 29/03/2018 – BAIDU’S IQIYI INC OPENS AT $18.20, IPO AT $18.00; 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu to Transition into New Role at Baidu, Baidu Promotes Haifeng Wang to Senior Vice President; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will No Longer Serve as Chief Operating Officer of the Co Starting in July 2018; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE RMB 20.9 BLN ($3.33 BLN), INCREASING 31% YEAR OVER YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit, sources say; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Entered Into Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to the Divestiture of Its Fincl Service Business, or Fincl Services Group; 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO

Among 6 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Baidu had 6 analyst reports since October 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 29 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, November 1 with “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, January 8 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Macquarie Research. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $206 target in Thursday, November 1 report. The stock of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, January 22.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 9,403 shares to 64,023 valued at $7.32 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) stake by 2,750 shares and now owns 3,720 shares. Shire Plc (NASDAQ:SHPG) was raised too.

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Baidu Earnings: BIDU Stock Gains on Q4 EPS, Sales Win – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Challenges In Sight For Baidu – Seeking Alpha” published on February 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for February 21, 2019 : INTU, KHC, BIDU, ED, HPE, SBAC, PBA, BMRN, KEYS, DXCM, ATUS, LNT – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Reaction History: BAIDU INC, 16.7% Follow-Through Indicator, 6.0% Sensitive – Nasdaq” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Baidu: A Chinese Staple That Faces Short-Term Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

More notable recent International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “IFF Named to Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies List for Second Consecutive Year – Business Wire” on February 11, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “International Flavors (IFF) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Zacks.com” published on February 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “IFF Recognizes Anne Flipo with Master Perfumer Designation – Business Wire” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Yum China, Tractor Supply, International Flavors & Fragrances, MacroGenics, Teekay Tankers, and WEX â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For February 13, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates, makes, and supplies flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. The company has market cap of $13.73 billion. It operates through two divisions, Flavors and Fragrances. It has a 33.97 P/E ratio. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Since September 17, 2018, it had 34 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $588.91 million activity. $10.00M worth of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) shares were bought by Winder Investment Pte Ltd. Fortanet Francisco sold $194,460 worth of stock.

Among 3 analysts covering Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances (NYSE:IFF), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances has $154 highest and $135 lowest target. $142.67’s average target is 10.82% above currents $128.74 stock price. Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances had 6 analyst reports since October 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) rating on Friday, November 16. Raymond James has “Underperform” rating and $135 target. Citigroup maintained International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) on Thursday, February 21 with “Neutral” rating. Deutsche Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) on Tuesday, October 16 to “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.89, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 25 investors sold International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares while 108 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 61.76 million shares or 20.47% more from 51.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Retirement Sys Of Alabama stated it has 0.02% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.02% stake. Fosun Ltd holds 0.03% or 3,900 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank has 0.18% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 8,599 shares. Saturna Capital Corporation holds 0.02% or 5,142 shares in its portfolio. Eqis Management Inc reported 0.02% stake. Wg Shaheen And Associate Dba Whitney And reported 110 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 179,600 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.04% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Td Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 23,085 shares. Pennsylvania invested in 0.01% or 1,561 shares. Nomura Asset Co Ltd holds 0.02% or 14,453 shares. Earnest Lc reported 68 shares. Community Svcs Gp Limited Company holds 2,007 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Select Equity Gp Ltd Partnership invested in 318,010 shares.