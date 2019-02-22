BidaskScore Gives Wyndham Destinations (WYND) Higher Rating; Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) Sentiment Is 0.82

Research professionals at BidaskScore’s equity division upgraded Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)‘s stock to a “Buy” on Thursday, 21 February.

Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.04, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 64 institutional investors started new and increased stock positions, while 78 reduced and sold their holdings in Alexander & Baldwin Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 54.37 million shares, up from 51.29 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Alexander & Baldwin Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 59 Increased: 47 New Position: 17.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. engages in the real estate, and materials and construction businesses in Hawaii. The company has market cap of $1.77 billion. It operates in three divisions: Commercial Real Estate; Land Operations; and Materials and Construction. It has a 6.22 P/E ratio. The Commercial Real Estate segment owns, develops, operates, and manages retail, industrial, and office properties in Hawaii and on the Mainland, as well as leases urban land in Hawaii to third-party lessees.

Seven Post Investment Office Lp holds 13.83% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. for 731,853 shares. Schneider Capital Management Corp owns 489,462 shares or 2.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors has 1.18% invested in the company for 90,459 shares. The New Jersey-based Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.65% in the stock. Reliance Trust Co Of Delaware, a Delaware-based fund reported 162,714 shares.

More notable recent Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Dr. Michael Burry of ‘Big Short’ Reveals Stakes in Google, Facebook – GuruFocus.com” on February 21, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Feb 20, 2019 – Michael Burry Is Buying Real Estate and Deep Value – GuruFocus.com” published on February 20, 2019, Etfdailynews.com published: “Marijuana producer CannTrust will be listed on NYSE February 25th – ETF Daily News” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What To Expect From Cannabis Stocks This Earnings Season (NYSE:ACB)(NYSE:CGC)(NASDAQ:CRON)(NASDAQ:TLRY) – Benzinga” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Regeneron CEO Has Rewarded Shareholders Handsomely – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $46.67. About 537,990 shares traded. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) has declined 24.75% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.75% the S&P500.