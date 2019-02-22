BidaskScore Upgrades La-Z-Boy (LZB); Whitebox Advisors Decreased Northern Oil & Gas Nev (NOG) Stake

In a a report sent to clients and investors on Friday, 22 February, BidaskScore increased shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) to a Buy rating.

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NOG) stake by 46% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 1.17 million shares as Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NOG)’s stock declined 28.12%. The Whitebox Advisors Llc holds 1.37M shares with $5.50 million value, down from 2.54 million last quarter. Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev now has $899.66M valuation. The stock decreased 5.47% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $2.42. About 3.60 million shares traded. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has risen 53.06% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 24/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS, EXEC OFFICER TEAM; MICHAEL REGER NAMED; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Executive Officer Team; Michael Reger Named Chief Executive Officer and Nicholas O’Grady Named Chief Financial Officer; 19/03/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 18/05/2018 – Northern Oil & Gas Enters Amended Governance Agreement With Shareholder TRT Holdings; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Northern Oil And Gas’ Cfr To Caa1; Pdr To Caa1-PD/LD; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: Northern Oil And Gas, Inc. (NOG), VIVUS, Inc. (VVUS), And Others; 19/03/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – EXPECTING 2018 AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION TO INCREASE BY 18% TO 22% OVER 2017; 07/05/2018 – Northern Oil 1Q Rev $66.6M; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS 1Q ADJ EPS 17C, EST. 12C; 19/03/2018 NORTHERN OIL AND GAS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM THIS OFFERING TO CONTINUE TO PURSUE ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES, TO FUND ITS DRILLING PROGRAM

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) stake by 480,000 shares to 4.25M valued at $1.24B in 2018Q3. It also upped Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) stake by 76,000 shares and now owns 460,698 shares. Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) was raised too.

Analysts await Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 70.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.1 per share. NOG’s profit will be $63.20M for 3.56 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.55% EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.76 million activity. $1.58 million worth of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) was sold by DARROW KURT L. $3.07M worth of stock was sold by Sawyer Otis S on Thursday, August 23. 5,000 shares were sold by Collier John Douglas, worth $158,275.

Among 3 analysts covering La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. La-Z-Boy has $38 highest and $34 lowest target. $33.67’s average target is -5.92% below currents $35.79 stock price. La-Z-Boy had 6 analyst reports since August 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Sidoti upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, December 17 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) rating on Thursday, February 21. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $35 target. The rating was maintained by Sidoti with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. The stock has “Sector Weight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 23. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 23 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 18 investors sold La-Z-Boy Incorporated shares while 64 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 41.66 million shares or 0.03% less from 41.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested 0% in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Moreover, American Group has 0% invested in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) for 36,667 shares. Gamco Et Al has 407,600 shares. Omers Administration Corporation invested in 0% or 14,500 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc holds 0.06% in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) or 33,187 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.06% in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Botty Ltd Liability holds 5.19% or 604,435 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Retail Bank holds 83,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Regions Fincl Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). 1,000 were reported by Captrust Fin Advisors. Principal Financial Group Inc Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 33,071 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 40,000 shares. First Trust L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 74,939 shares.

