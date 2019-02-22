Bislett Management Has Lowered Its Position in Mobile Mini (MINI) as Shares Declined; Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Trimmed Its International Business Machine (IBM) Holding by $913,701 as Market Value Declined

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 4.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 6,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 132,017 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.96 million, down from 138,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $137.84. About 2.94M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Form 8-K; 10/04/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to IBM; 20/03/2018 – IBM Upgrades AI Tools Available on Its Cloud Storage Service; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 17/04/2018 – IBM – TOTAL CLOUD REVENUE OVER THE LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $17.7 BILLION, UP 22 PERCENT (UP 20 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q OPERATING EPS $2.45, EST. $2.42; AFFIRMS YEAR VIEWS; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using AI; 08/05/2018 – Seneca and IBM team up to offer the first IBM Skills Academy in Ontario; 08/03/2018 – IBM CFO JIM KAVANAUGH SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE

Bislett Management Llc decreased its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) by 2.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc sold 17,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 582,882 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.56 million, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Mobile Mini Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $35.76. About 112,577 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 2.10% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q EPS 33c; 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC MINI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI); 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI SEES STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Appleton Prns Ma holds 0.14% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 6,876 shares. Horrell Cap Management has 139 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank Wealth Mngmt invested 0.25% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Com has invested 3.13% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Philadelphia Trust reported 5,777 shares. Amer Economic Planning Grp Inc Inc Adv reported 2,358 shares. Wg Shaheen And Assocs Dba Whitney And Co holds 5,916 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corporation invested 0.53% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Raab Moskowitz Asset Management has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ally Fin reported 1.38% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cleararc Cap stated it has 23,599 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sageworth Tru has invested 0.01% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 2% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Sol Capital Mngmt reported 0.32% stake. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services invested 0.27% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $2.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity (SCHE) by 40,175 shares to 336,605 shares, valued at $8.65 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 4,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 385,503 shares, and has risen its stake in A T & T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since October 31, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.09 million activity. Shares for $249,722 were bought by WADDELL FREDERICK H. Rometty Virginia M bought $998,835 worth of stock or 8,500 shares. $114,673 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) was bought by OWENS JAMES W. On Thursday, November 1 Swedish Joseph bought $232,838 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 2,000 shares.

Bislett Management Llc, which manages about $185.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 120,000 shares to 389,826 shares, valued at $16.92M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 17 investors sold MINI shares while 49 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 43.77 million shares or 1.20% more from 43.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.01% stake. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 5,248 shares. Schwab Charles stated it has 324,614 shares. 12,118 were accumulated by Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 502 shares. Barclays Plc has invested 0% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). First Wilshire Mngmt Inc invested in 157,474 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 64,781 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks reported 12,500 shares. Quantbot LP reported 1,334 shares stake. Strs Ohio owns 110,000 shares. Georgia-based Voya has invested 0% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Citadel Advsrs Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 19,389 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Trust Corp invested in 1.88M shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Since December 18, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $63,700 activity.

