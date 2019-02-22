bitCNY (BITCNY) increased 0.50% in less than 24 hours

It was good day for bitCNY (BITCNY), as it jumped by $0.000761082125552287 or 0.50%, touching $0.153618922360702. Top Crypto Analysts believe that bitCNY (BITCNY) is looking for the $0.168980814596773 goal. According to 7 analysts could reach $0.37149563788835. The highest price was $0.155646508873237 and lowest of $0.150468264354654 for February 21-22. The open was $0.15285784023515. It last traded at CoinTiger exchange.

For a month, bitCNY (BITCNY) tokens went down -0.44% from $0.1543 for coin. For 100 days BITCNY is up 8.11% from $0.1421. It traded at $0.135 200 days ago. bitCNY (BITCNY) has 100.00B coins mined with the market cap $15.36 billion. It has 100.00B coins in circulation. It was founded on 05/11/2015. The Crypto BITCNY has proof type and operates under algorithm.

bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner.