BK Technologies Inc. (BKTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO)

Both BK Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) and Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BK Technologies Inc. 48.13M 1.16 3.12M -0.18 0.00 Technical Communications Corporation 5.31M 0.93 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights BK Technologies Inc. and Technical Communications Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BK Technologies Inc. and Technical Communications Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BK Technologies Inc. -6.48% -9.9% -7.6% Technical Communications Corporation 0.00% -19.1% -17%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of -0.23 shows that BK Technologies Inc. is 123.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Technical Communications Corporation is 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Liquidity

BK Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. On the competitive side is, Technical Communications Corporation which has a 7.9 Current Ratio and a 4.6 Quick Ratio. Technical Communications Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BK Technologies Inc.

Dividends

BK Technologies Inc. pays out an annual dividend of $0.08 per share while its dividend yield is 1.92%. No dividend is paid out by Technical Communications Corporation

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.7% of BK Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.8% of Technical Communications Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.9% of BK Technologies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 21.08% of Technical Communications Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BK Technologies Inc. -3.58% -12.72% -11.39% -6.67% -5.41% -1.41% Technical Communications Corporation -16.72% -20.84% -37.5% -31.03% -44.44% -73.8%

For the past year BK Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Technical Communications Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors BK Technologies Inc. beats Technical Communications Corporation.

BK Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names. Its BK Technologies and BK Radio branded products include land-mobile radio equipment for professional radio users primarily in government, public safety, and military applications, as well as P-25 digital products; and RELM branded products provide two-way communications for commercial and industrial concerns, such as hotels, construction firms, schools, and transportation services. The company was formerly known as RELM Wireless Corporation and changed its name to BK Technologies, Inc. in June 2018. BK Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, Florida.

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and facsimile encryptors. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryptor, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications. The company also provides secure office systems, such as CSD4100 executive secure telephone and CipherTalk secure mobile IP-based phone. In addition, it offers network security systems comprising network encryption systems with KEYNET centralized key and device management for IP, SONET/SDH, and frame relay networks to secure data in transit from local area network to local area network and across wide area networks. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect confidentiality in communications between radios, telephones, mobile phones, facsimile machines, and data network equipment over wires, fiber optic cables, radio waves, and microwave and satellite links. It serves various markets, including foreign and domestic governmental agencies, law enforcement and military agencies, telecommunications carriers, financial institutions, and multinational companies requiring protection of mission-critical information. The company sells directly to customers, original equipment manufacturers, and value-added resellers using its in-house sales force, as well as domestic and international representatives, consultants, and distributors. Technical Communications Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Concord, Massachusetts.